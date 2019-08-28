What didn’t kill her truly made her stronger: Kelly Clarkson recently opened up about the scary moment a cyst on her ovary burst during a filming of The Voice.

A little backstory: In May, Clarkson, 37, underwent an appendectomy just hours after hosting the Billboard Music Awards, after experiencing pain from appendicitis (aka, inflammation of the appendix). The singer actually took to Twitter to share the experience, saying she "broke down in tears after the show from pain," but flew home after the event to have surgery and recovered quickly.

Just a week after her appendectomy, Clarkson was back on the big screen—but her pain was far from over. While filming an episode of The Voice, a cyst on her ovary burst, leaving her in excruciating pain.

RELATED: The Awesome Way Kelly Clarkson Responded to Being Fat-Shamed by a Twitter Troll

“Blake [Shelton] was talking to me and all of the sudden, everything he said just went away and I had to grab his arm and I was like, ‘Something is wrong,'” she told People. “That was more painful than the appendicitis. It was literally a week after my surgery so I was freaking out!”

RELATED: Fat-Shamers Apologize to Kelly Clarkson for Their 'Offensive' and 'Stupid' Comments

JSYK: Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that form on the ovaries—and they're pretty common in women, especially those of childbearing age, due to hormone shifts. "Your body basically sets you up to get ovarian cysts," Mary Jane Minkin, MD, a clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at Yale University School of Medicine previously told Health. Some other causes of ovarian cysts include endometriosis and pregnancy.

The two main types of ovarian cysts are follicle cysts and corpus luteum cysts, according to the Office on Women's Health (OWH). A follicle cyst occurs when the follicle—a tiny sac in the ovary that grows an egg each month—doesn't release the egg and grows bigger. Those cysts, which again happen according to your menstrual cycle, usually have no symptoms and go away in one to three months.

A corpus luteum cyst, on the other hand, forms after the follicle opens and releases the egg. Typically, the empty follicle sac shrinks back down, but when it doesn't, fluid can build up inside the empty sac, causing a cyst. Corpus luteum cysts often go away after a few weeks, per the OWH, but can sometimes grow large—up to four inches wide—and can bleed or twist the ovary, causing pain.

RELATED: The 5 Best Things Kelly Clarkson Has Said About Body Positivity

Again, most of the time, ovarian cysts go away on their own, but in some cases, they can be a medical emergency if someone experiences pain along with fever, vomiting, abdominal pain and rapid breathing—those symptoms typically mean the cyst has ruptured, is bleeding, or is causing the ovary to twist (aka an ovarian torsion). In those cases, the cyst will need medical attention.

Thankfully, in Clarkson's case, she was treated for the rupture and is feeling better. “I was hysterically laughing and crying at one point in the E.R. like ‘What is happening?’” she told People. But luckily she says she's “great now. I’m totally great now.”

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter