Jennifer Lawrence, relatable as ever, is apparently going through a dry spell.

“I am not in a relationship. I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time,” the Red Sparrow actress, 27, reportedly said in a recent interview with The Sun. “I talk like I like it, but I don’t really do it. I am mostly also a germaphobe. I have made it this far without an STI. Dick is dangerous.”

While our first reaction is to chuckle at that incredible soundbite, we’re also pretty proud of JLaw if she's taking her sexual health seriously. Sexually transmitted infections (STIs)—including chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis—still pose a major risk to sexually active Americans, despite all we now know about safer sex. In fact, in 2016, the number of cases of these three diseases climbed to over 2 million, the highest ever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

RELATED: I'm 22 and Sexually Active—Here's What Happened When I Finally Had My First STD Test

But is self-imposed celibacy really the way to go? Not only do we not want our imaginary bestie Lawrence to miss out on the sheer pleasure of getting it on, sex also has major health benefits, including reducing stress, helping you sleep, and heck, burning a few extra calories in a day. As long as they're safe about it, even germaphobes can dip their toes in the hookup (cess)pool.

Lawrence and anyone else looking to avoid STIs will want to stay safe by using barrier methods of birth control—aka condoms. If you’re under 26 (or a guy under 21), you can also protect yourself by getting the HPV vaccine.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter

Of course, just like you learned in Sex Ed., abstaining is the only way to avoid STIs entirely, and if that's what JLaw chooses for herself, more power to her. While embracing celibacy can potentially reduce your sex drive, take comfort: There’s no truth to that old rumor that your vagina can “close up” if you don’t see any action for a while.