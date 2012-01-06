How to Stick to Multiple Resolutions, Debunked Diet Myths, and Why You Aren't Losing Weight at the Gym

New Year's resolutions are a great way to kick off the year, so why choose just one? Follow this guide to get healthier and stay on track with your new and improved budget. [Greatist]

If pounding the treadmill and pumping iron still isn't helping you lose weight, adjustments need to be made. The good news? These common fitness mistakes—such as eating super-sugary protein bars post-workout—are easily fixed. [FitSugar]

Before 2012 gets too stressful, begin to reacquaint yourself with the tub. From the ideal water temperatures to the must-have body scrubs, here's how to make the most of your bath. [HuffPost]

Who says baking and steaming are the only healthy ways to cook? We are pleased to announce that this, along with these several other diet myths, is false. Bring on the frying pan! [dailySpark]

Pumpkin-pie season is over, so how about a slice of humble pie? New research suggests that neither time nor social pressure decides how helpful you'll be; it all comes down to your level of humility. [TIME Healthland]

Just because it's time for your annual New Year detox diet doesn't mean you have to skip out on your favorite dishes. Try this Vegan Sushi recipe to stay on track and satisfy your taste buds all at once. [Vital Juice]

Although a deep voice may seem like the ultimate manly characteristic, new studies suggest it probably isn't. The deeper your voice, researchers say, the lower your sperm count. [Vitamin G]

We've heard it all before: When it comes to weight loss, diet and exercise are key. But there's a new element to add to the list: a skinny mentality. Here's how you can begin to think like a thin person and set your weight-loss goals in motion. [Fox News]