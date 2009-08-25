When Healthy Eating Becomes a Disorder, Our 26th Food You Should Never Eat, and Why Some Men Think Chlamydia Is Manly

- We’d have to have been living under a rock to miss today's news about cutting back on added sugars. But we have to admit, it’s a little confusing trying to figure out where all the added sugar in our diets is actually coming from. Here, 10 foods surprisingly high in sugar we all might want to avoid. [U.S. News and World Report]
- When it comes to birth control, preventing sexually transmitted diseases is something most people want from their preferred method. Seems like a no-brainer. But a recent study found that Swedish men may instead be proud of catching an STD, thinking chlamydia makes them more manly. Ew! [The Local]
- We spend a lot of time thinking about food, from healthy swaps to cut cholesterol to snacks that won’t spoil dinner. But it is possible—and even dangerous—to be too concerned about making healthy eating choices. Here, 10 signs your healthy eating obsession may be eating away at you. [MomLogic]
- Comfort food is that gooey, warm, crunchy, salty, sweet, perfect meal you turn to when you're faced with a big change, a tough day at work, or a rocky relationship. Or so we thought. A new study found that people going through the biggest changes are actually more likely to try new foods rather than rely on old standbys. [Time]
- If you thought our 25 bad-news foods were bad, you’ll be blown away by this new monster sandwich available at select KFCs. The blogosphere is up in arms about the nutritional value of bacon, cheese, and sauce between two pieces of fried chicken. Who thought that was a good idea? [HuffingtonPost]
Previous news from Around the Web:
Chewing Gum Can Improve Memory, Foods That Zap Your Energy, and Why Maggots Are Good for You
Yogis Eat Less, Oprah Sues Supplement Makers, and a Food Critic Struggles With Bulimia
Why Taken Guys Really Are The Best, 5 Harmful Natural Supplements, and a Shocking New Cure for Cellulite