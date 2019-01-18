Cardi B Says Vagina Wedgies Can Give You a Yeast Infection in Hilarious Video—Is That True?

Cardi B is easily one of the realest celebs on Instagram—and just when we thought she couldn't get any more honest, she posted a video of herself wearing no pants in the car to free herself of a vagina wedgie. OK, we can all agree vagina wedgies are annoying AF, but Cardi had another reason for stripping down: to avoid getting a yeast infection.

"These pants is too motherf—ing tight. S— was giving my p—y a wedgie!" she said in the video. "I hate having p—y wedgies, bro. My p—y be screamin’ at me like, ‘Bitch, you got me f—ed up. You want a yeast infection, bitch? You want a f—ing yeast infection?’ You know what I’m sayin?"

We feel you, Cardi. We have zero tolerance for being uncomfy down there either, but can you actually get a yeast infection from wearing super tight pants?

Yeast naturally lives on the skin and in the mouth, gut, and, of course, vagina. It's one of the “good” germs that keep you healthy. But when your body makes too many of these microscopic, single-celled organisms, you can develop an infection.

Christine Greves, MD, an ob-gyn at Winnie Palmer Hospital For Women & Babies in Orlando, Florida, tells Health the problem with tight pants is they can make you sweat, and yeast thrive in moist environments. Your vagina needs to be able to breathe, and skintight pants can be suffocating (for both you and your vagina).

That means you should be extra careful when wearing tight pants while exercising. If you're doing an hour-long cardio class in leggings, Dr. Greves recommends bringing a different pair of underwear and pants to change into after (because lets's be honest, we all leave those classes drenched head to toe).

Another thing that can put you at risk of developing a yeast infection: taking antibiotics. Some medications can throw the bacteria in your vagina out of whack, letting yeast run rampant. Opt for loose pants while taking antibiotics to let your vagina get some air.

Symptoms of a yeast infection include itching, burning, swelling, soreness, thick white discharge (resembling cottage cheese), and pain during urination or sex. See your doctor if you have any of these symptoms. Yeast infection creams, ointments, and suppositories are available either over-the-counter (without a prescription) or with a prescription, but it's important to make sure it's definitely a yeast infection that's causing your symptoms.

Bottom line: Avoid wearing extremely tight pants for extended periods of time. Don't get us wrong, we're not saying to give up on leggings and skinny jeans altogether (the horror), just make sure your vagina gets some time to breathe. And hey, everyone is different—if you've been loyal to tight pants your entire life and have never had issues, you're probably fine.

