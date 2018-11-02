10 Women Reveal Their Go-To Vibrator for Amazing Orgasms

National Sex Toy Day is on Sunday, and we're celebrating!
The right vibrator can be a game changer in the bedroom, helping you experience better, deeper, and more frequent orgasms. When you're having crazy-good Os on the regular, there's a ripple effect throughout your body: you feel more relaxed, your period cramps tend to ease up, and you may even fall asleep faster.
Luckily we live in the digital age, so all it takes to score these pleasure benefits is a few clicks and a home address. To help you narrow down the options so you can celebrate National Sex Toy Day the right way on Sunday, we asked 10 vibrator-loving women to share the name of their favorite buzzy buddy, where you can buy it, and exactly why it rocks their world.
1
Sona Cruise
“I’ve played around with various vibrators, and after discovering the Sona Cruise, my search for the perfect sex toy ended. Using this toy helped me explore sensations I never knew my body was capable of feeling. The Sona is designed to literally suction the clitoris. It elicits oral sex–like sensations throughout my body." —Devon Day Moretti, 23
2
Loverbeby Waterproof Cordless Extreme Power Handheld Mini
“I love this vibrator's texture, its speed, and the fact that it’s flexible enough to move with you (not against you). At its minimum speed, it's a great warm-up, and unlike with other vibrators I've had, at max speed it doesn’t vibrate so much that it hurts or numbs me. Also, the head shape is round, so you can angle it better. It's small enough that when using it with a partner, it doesn't get in the way. I also like that you can take it into the shower and the material doesn't get slippery. Finally, the box it comes in is black and nondescript, like a high-end shoe box, so I never feel like someone staying in my home will be like what's that?” —Sarah, 41
3
Hitachi Magic Wand
“I've tried tons and tons of vibrators, big and small, old school and very new, but I always come back to the Magic Wand. The vibrations can be adjusted incrementally, so I never feel like I’m going from 'incoming text buzz' speed to lawn mower-like vibrations without warning. It's marketed as a personal massager or back massager, and I will say that it does that also and does it well.” —Rachel Charlene Lewis, 25
4
Le Wand
“The Le Wand is my absolute favorite vibrator. It’s super powerful. It stays charged forever. And with its three simple buttons and high-quality material, it delivers an orgasm every single time I use it.” —Gigi Engle, 28
5
The Squish
“The Squish is a squishy (lol) ball-shaped toy that you can program for custom vibrations. The harder you squeeze it, the harder it vibrates. I love that I get to decide how intense the vibrations are, based on what I’m feeling or craving in a single moment or night. No matter my sexual mood, it’s exactly what I need. You can also record vibration patterns, which is super fun. It's adorable, waterproof, and can sit on your nightstand pretty unassumingly.” —Hanna, 28
6
The Womanizer Premium
“The Womanizer is not technically a vibrator, but it’ll probably be one of the best toys you have in your bedroom. The premium model is pricier, but it uses something called 'pleasure air technology' to stimulate the clitoris without directly touching it. I like it because it feels similar to what oral sex would feel like if your partner was sucking on your clitoris, which means it delivers a crazy orgasm really quickly. Plus, it only turns on if it touches your skin. I love this feature because if I have to put the toy down for a minute, I won’t waste the battery or have to fumble for the button to turn it off.” —Emily Morse
7
SKYN Vibes Personal Massager
“This was my very first vibrator, but it's still my favorite one to go back to. It’s a lot smaller than some of the other vibrators on the market; it’s sleek to the touch, and slightly curved. I love all the different settings. There’s literally 20 speeds. It took a little experimenting for me to figure out which of the speeds bring me to the O zone, but now I know that the fourth setting is my favorite. It’s also waterproof, which is helpful for solo shower sex.” —Ali R., 24
8
We-Vibe Nova Dual Stimulator
“A common problem with rabbit vibrators is that they aren’t well designed, so they won’t reach your clit unless you have one very specific vagina shape. I like the Nova because it has an arm that bends with your body, so it’s always hitting your clitoris no matter how much you move around or rock your hips.” —Kassie Brabaw, 27
9
Fin Vibrator for Fingers
“When it comes to sex toys, it doesn’t get any cuter than this. This vibrator goes on your fingers, and it's easy to use. Because it’s so small, I can play with a partner without worrying about it getting in the way. Great on its own or with penetration, this simple toy is my go-to, especially when I’m introducing sex toys with a new partner for the first time.” —Rachel C., 25
10
Satisfier Pro 2
“LOL the product description of this vibe is 'explosive happiness and innovative pressure wave stimulation' and TBH, that nails it. As a lesbian-identified woman, I hate penis-shaped vibrators, so the non-phallic shape of this is why I bought it in the first place. The best way to describe the sensation is that it feels like receiving oral sex. But not full-tongue oral sex; more like direct clitoral stimulation oral sex. The wand has a 'mouth' on it that is meant to completely surround the clit. Once you have the toy in place, you can choose from 11 settings for the type of vibrations and motions you want. It feels like a tongue flick, and it always makes me come ridiculously quickly.” —Deanna G., 27