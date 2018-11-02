10 Women Reveal Their Go-To Vibrator for Amazing Orgasms

The right vibrator can be a game changer in the bedroom, helping you experience better, deeper, and more frequent orgasms. When you're having crazy-good Os on the regular, there's a ripple effect throughout your body: you feel more relaxed, your period cramps tend to ease up, and you may even fall asleep faster.

Luckily we live in the digital age, so all it takes to score these pleasure benefits is a few clicks and a home address. To help you narrow down the options so you can celebrate National Sex Toy Day the right way on Sunday, we asked 10 vibrator-loving women to share the name of their favorite buzzy buddy, where you can buy it, and exactly why it rocks their world.