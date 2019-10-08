These Are the 4 Most Common Reasons People Fake Orgasms

You always bring your partner to a bells-and-whistles orgasm; you're sure of it. But when it's your turn, and you know they won't be able to get you there, what do you do? Tell them it's just not going to happen—or fake it?

Fake it, most people would apparently say. A new survey by sex education site Kinkly found that about 80% of people have faked an orgasm at least once in their life. The survey, which received more than 1,200 responses, asked people not only how often they fake it, but why.

The results showed that 87% of women have faked an orgasm at some point, compared to 69% of men. Women also regularly pretend to climax about 37% of the time, while men pretend only 9% of the time. (Women also reach orgasm less often than men, the survey found, with female respondents saying they reach orgasm 70% of the time and men saying they orgasm 86% of the time.)

If you're thinking psh, no one has ever faked an orgasm with me, you may want to think again. About 74% of participants said they believed their partner couldn't tell they faked it.

That leaves us with one question: Why do people fake it? The most common responses: "I didn't want my partner to feel bad," "I wanted the sexual encounter to end," "I wanted to make my partner feel good," and "I was sexually satisfied, but did it because I felt it was 'expected' to end the encounter."

About that last reason, the survey also found that 62% of people feel that sex is supposed to end in climax for both participants. The folks at Kinkly want to change this kind of thinking. "Sexual encounters are about experiencing pleasure," the survey results stated. "Orgasms are not a sign of a 'successful' sexual encounter!"

It's a good point. Sex doesn't have to be all about the orgasm; everything that happens before that point can be just as satisfying. If that became an accepted norm, maybe people wouldn't feel the need to fake it as much.

Or perhaps the fakers of the wold should 'fess up to having faux orgasms and show their partners the moves that will really make them climax—and faking it would be a thing of the past.

