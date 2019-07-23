The Number One Thing Women Hate the Most About Sex

Sex is one of life's deepest pleasures. But as much as most people love a good romp between the sheets, let's be honest: There are things we really dislike about it, too.

With this in mind, the sex toy company Lovehoney decided to survey 3,000 adults about what they hate the most in the bedroom. The responses could feel eerily familiar...or they might truly surprise you.

The most common thing women hate about getting it on? Feeling self-conscious during the deed, with 30% of respondents giving this answer. Men, on the other hand, said their top sex dislike is when it's over too quickly, with 34% checking this box.

Women disliked sex that ends too quickly as well, with 29% going with this answer. Other things women disliked include not having an orgasm (28%), interruptions (27%), and not getting enough foreplay (24%).

The guys sex-hate list included factors like not bringing their partner to orgasm (30%), interruptions (28%), not having an orgasm (21%), and catching an STI (17%). (Um, we're going to go out on a limb here and say that 17% speaks for the whole group...catching an STI is never a desirable part of sex.)

Interestingly, the top sex dislike women had doesn't even make the list of the things guys hate. The survey didn't look into why that is, but this self-consciousness women called out could be due to a host of factors—such as obsessing over how they look during the action or feeling pressure to reach orgasm via penetration (which most women do not do during straight-up penis-in-vagina sex).

If self-consciousness is the biggest sex downside for you, try to avoid it by focusing only on how you feel in bed...not how you look or what's going to happen in the next 10 minutes. Just stay in the moment and revel in how good your partner is making you feel, and that self-awareness will dissapate without you realizing it.

