'Peegasms' May Not Be Real—but These 4 Weird Ways to Orgasm Actually Are

Nothing brings quite the sense of relief as that moment when you sit down on the toilet, unclench your bladder muscles, and pee after holding it in for hours.

But is that relief so amazing, it's actually orgasmic? That's what some people online are claiming, and they've even dubbed it a "peegasm"—a shivery sensation running up their spine as they finally empty their very full bladder.

Urinating after a long wait might feel good, sure. But it isn't an O. “An orgasm, if we’re really getting down to it, is a quick contraction of the pelvic floor and vaginal muscles, and I don’t think peeing would actually stimulate that,” says Holly Richmond, PhD, somatic psychologist and certified sex therapist in Los Angeles.

RELATED: These Are the Moves That Really Make Women Orgasm, According to Science

Peegasms aside, we started thinking about some of the other unusual types of climax we've heard about—orgasms that have nothing to do with stimulating the clitoris, which is what most women need to hit that high note. Here are 4 bizarre orgasms some women really experience.

Nipple orgasm

Nipples are packed with nerve endings, making them two of the most sensitive spots on your body. So sensitive, in fact, some women can orgasm just from having their nipples touched and kissed. “For some women, there’s just more of an integration between other erotic, sensual body parts and the pelvic floor or clitoris,” Richmond says.

If you’re wondering why this has never happened to you, there’s nothing to worry about. It's a rare sexual response, and many women would rather their partner leave their headlights alone anyway.

Core-gasm

The middle of a workout might not be the most ideal time for an orgasm. But some exercises, such as hip thrusts and pelvic tilts, can bring one on. Seriously. “It’s a contraction of the pelvic floor muscles, which is exactly what happens during an orgasm, and if you do it enough, it can stimulate orgasm,” Richmond explains.

RELATED: We Asked 8 Women What an Orgasm Really Feels Like to Them—Here's What They Told Us.

Sleep orgasm

If you thought you needed to be awake to orgasm, think again. “Some women can have an orgasm during an erotic dream while sleeping,” ob-gyn Sherry Ross, MD, previously told Health.

Ever caught yourself drifting off into a sensual dream? This causes increased blood flow to the genitals, similar to the boost in blood flow that happens during sex when you're awake. And since you're asleep, you're in a state of deep relaxation, which opens the door for an O. Though your body isn’t being physically touched, “orgasm exists in our minds just as much as it does in the clitoris or any other part of our bodies," says Richmond.

Anal orgasm

We know anal play isn’t for everyone. Yet a minority of women who indulge in it can climax from anal stimulation alone. The clitoris is often thought of as a nub, but it actually extends deep into the pelvic floor, close to the anus and rectum. “There is a possibility for some people that during anal sex, there’s still some kind of stimulation to the clitoral legs,” Richmond says.

If you’re looking to shake up your sex life, it could be worth giving anal intercourse or anal play a go. But before you do, be aware of the risks that can accompany backdoor action, and use plenty of lube as well. Safety isn’t something you can do without.