If you woke up earlier this month and realized your relationship status was suddenly in limbo, you’re not alone. Social distancing has not only put a pin in hookup culture, but it’s also forced couples to define their relationships—and for some partners living in the same city, that meant adopting an indefinite LDR (long distance relationship) status for the time being.

This shift in status is accompanied by new norms like virtual dates, emotional cuddle sessions, and online game nights, but the biggest change will likely happen in your sex life. Intimacy now requires at least 6 feet of distance, and unfortunately, that’s simply too much space to cover without a bit of creativity or a little help from a friend. And by “friend,” we mean We Vibe’s Sync Vibrator ($229, ellapardis.com).

Developed with couples in mind (but equally great for solo play), the We Vibe is controlled by either a remote that works within 3 meters or We Vibe’s smartphone app, which gives partners across the continent the ability to take control with 12 different vibration modes. A quick on-screen swipe will let them adjust the intensity, create custom playlists, or even tune the vibrations to the beat of their favorite song. Plus, you can text and video chat through the app to keep your less than PG-13 discussion off your text threads.

The C-shaped vibe simultaneously stimulates the clitoris and G-spot with each end, delivering powerful vibrations. The shape might look intimidating, but it’s actually flexible enough to adjust to your body’s unique curves to ensure both pleasure and comfort. And once it’s in place, you won’t have to worry about it moving around—it’s designed to stay in place when you change positions.

The vibrator is made from a lightweight, ultra-soft silicone that won’t pinch or painfully rub against the skin and holds up to 90 minutes of battery life. Plus, it’s waterproof, so you can turn shower time into pleasure time—a great escape for anyone currently trapped in a crowded household.

To buy: We Vibe Sync Vibrator, $229; ellaparadis.com

It suits a wide range of relationships, including long-distance spouses, bored couples, and voyeuristic pairs seeking to spice up their sex life. And while the price tag is definitely steep, reviewers say the advanced technology is worth the investment, with one couple even revealing they use the vibrator almost every day.

One customer raved: “My husband and I have been living in separate states for a few months due to military life. We wanted something that could spice up our life when we are together and apart. Let me tell you, this did the trick. He loved that he could be in another state and control everything. I love that the app lets you video chat as well. Best toy we’ve ever invested in!”

Another revealed they used the vibrator out of the house, specifically at happy hour: “We spent the hour sipping $5 premium martinis, eating $1 oysters, and teasing her private parts to the point of her melting into the booth cushion,” they wrote. “Keeping a straight face and not giving away our secret was an immense thrill for both of us. We headed home, still buzzing all the way, and finished what we started. It was worth every penny the first use. Now, I can't stop my sweetie from wanting to go to ‘happy hour’ again and again.”

Let’s just say you’ll get usage out of this app-controlled vibrator long after social distancing comes to an end. But you’ll never have more time at home to give it a whirl than right now—you’ll just have to decide whether or not your partner can join.

