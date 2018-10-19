You'd Never Guess These 5 Things Are Actually Vibrators

Discreet sex toys you can wear, display, carry around, and rely on for super pleasurable orgasms.
We're big fans of vibrators. But what we're not thrilled about is remembering to tuck these pleasure gadgets out of view. The last thing you want after enjoying a solo session is for house guests to see your Rabbit vibe on your nightstand or a silicone-shaped penis by the bathtub, right? That's where the items below come in. They don't look like sex toys, but that's exactly what they are, and pretty powerful ones at that. Wear them, display them, keep them in your makeup bag—these multi-tasking toys are your secret.
1
Vesper Pendant Necklace
This sleek wearable piece serves as necklace and a self-pleasure device. The Vesper has two modes, pulsing and constant, and four speeds. It’s not as tricked out as some vibrators but still has quite a range of capabilities. Small and stylish, this pendant comes in a finish of either silver, 24k gold, or rose gold, so it’ll match your other not-so-functional jewelry.
2
My Secret Vibrating Lipstick
If you’re looking for something ultra discreet, this pink lipstick vibe is for you. You can easily camouflage it in your makeup bag or keep it out on the bathroom sink with the rest of your beauty gear, and no one would suspect a thing. It comes with a soft silicone tip for comfort and ultimate pleasure.
3
Rub My Duckie Personal Massager
This X-rated version of the classic childhood tub toy also serves as a personal (and waterproof!) vibrator. The motions are strong but quiet, making it the perfect adults-only bath time companion.
4
Rianne S Heart Vibe
Just a cute heart-shaped trinket, right? Not exactly. This vibrator has 10 different modes and a rechargeable battery that lasts for two hours. It’s cute and compact, easy to take with you on the road or display in your bedroom...then use as needed.
5
Cupcake Vibrator
Consider it the sweetest of treats. This strawberry cupcake is a fun knickknack for your bedside table and doubles as your new favorite orgasm gadget. It has five modes and a variety of speeds and pulses that you can easily customize for your pleasure preferences. The on/off switch located at the bottom of the cup—no one would suspect that it has a switch in the first place.