You'd Never Guess These 5 Things Are Actually Vibrators

We're big fans of vibrators. But what we're not thrilled about is remembering to tuck these pleasure gadgets out of view. The last thing you want after enjoying a solo session is for house guests to see your Rabbit vibe on your nightstand or a silicone-shaped penis by the bathtub, right? That's where the items below come in. They don't look like sex toys, but that's exactly what they are, and pretty powerful ones at that. Wear them, display them, keep them in your makeup bag—these multi-tasking toys are your secret.