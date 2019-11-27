What’s better than a vibrator? A hands-free vibrator—and that’s where vibrating panties come in.

While this sex toy comes in different styles (from panties with a pocket for a bullet vibrator to vibrators that clip into your underwear of choice), they all have the same general purpose, which is to stimulate you while your hands are busy doing other things.

“They’re a great way to inject some novelty and excitement into your solo or partnered sex routine,” Jess "Dr. Jess" O’Reilly, PhD, We-Vibe sex expert and sexologist, tells Health.

Intrigued? Below, sex educators share why adding vibrating panties to your sex toy stash can make your sex life hotter and better, plus four types to buy.

How vibrating panties can spice up your sex life

Why exactly can wearing vibrating panties be so hot? First, vibrators in general can bring you a whole lot of pleasure. According to Dr. Jess, most women are more likely to experience an orgasm when they use a vibrator. A vibrator is able to move at a more consistent speed and pattern than a hand or penis. Plus, vibrators tend to focus on stimulating the clitoris, which is necessary for many women to have an orgasm.

There’s more to panty vibrators than that. "They allow you to discreetly wear and take your play and pleasure wherever you want to go,” says Dr. Jess. That may mean from room to room within your own house or apartment. But thanks to remote control or a Bluetooth connecting app, most vibrating panties can be used outside your home for public play, allowing you or a partner to fiddle with the vibration intensity and speed without having to go into your underwear.

“Wearing a pair of vibrating panties while grocery shopping, for instance, can be great for solo fun,” Gigi Engle, certified sex coach, tells Health. You can pretend you’re scrolling Instagram or getting something from your purse—when really you’re turning up the speed on your vibrator. “It's very empowering to own your sexuality in such a taboo way like that,” she says.

Because you can use them publicly, Engle explains, “they can satisfy our inner voyeur and inner exhibitionist.” While exhibitionism and voyeurism can be tricky fantasies to bring to life (public sex is illegal, and consent is required if you’re watching someone have sex or having sex in front of them), panty vibrators make it more discreet. “You might wear a panty vibrator to your favorite restaurant so you can get off and your partner can watch you get off from under the table, completely hands-free,” says Engle.

Another benefit: Using a panty vibrator that has a remote control allows you to dip your toe into the world of kinky sex. Says Engle: “You’re literally handing over control to your partner, which definitely is not vanilla.”

The best vibrating panties and wearable vibrators

Ready to try vibrating panties, or a wearable vibrator designed to tuck into your own panties? In the last few years, these sex toys have gotten a serious upgrade, probably due to advanced technology and also their appearance in Fifty Shades of Grey, which sparked a huge demand. Below, four models that sex educators recommended.

Calexotics Lock N Play

Make your sexiest pair of underwear even more fiery with CalExotics Lock N Play clip-in panty vibrator. Thanks to magnetic wings that keep it in place, the vibrator will stay put, providing clitoral stimulation even when it's operated at its most intense setting (it has 12 total). It comes with a remote control that works up to 32 feet away, so you partner can drive you wild from the living room, kitchen, car....you get the picture. ($35; amazon)

We-Vibe Moxie

The We-Vibe Moxie isn't a panty itself, but it's contoured for your vulva and can clip into any pair of underwear you already own with a slim, slip-proof magnet. You or your partner can use the We-Vibe app to control it, which makes it optimal for public play. And because your partner can control the vibrator from literally anywhere, it’s a good option for long-distance couples, says Dr. Jess. ($122.55; amazon)

CalExotics Lover Ride

“CalExotics Lover Ride is a great pick for someone looking for extra dirty, naughty fun,” says Engle. Why? Because unlike most vibrating panties, this pair features an attachable internal vibrator. With a slightly bulbous tip, the 3.5 inch attachment is perfect for G-spot stimulation on the go. ($20.34, amazon)

OhMiBod Club Vibe 3

While a vibrator with a simple vibrating pattern might be ideal for sex toy newbies, a model like the OhMiBod Club Vibe 3, which can bump and buzz along to the rhythm of the music playing at a club or your bedroom, is a lot of fun. Made of velvety silicone and with a slim fit, it’s perfect to tuck into your own regular panties before a party. ($119; amazon)

