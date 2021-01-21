The countdown to Valentine's Day is officially on with just over 3 weeks until the holiday of love descends. And this year we're issuing a challenge: Swap the flowers, heart-shaped jewelry, and overpriced greeting cards for something your significant other actually wants, aka an orgasm-inducing vibrator.
The bedroom companion is a guaranteed way to satisfy your partner this V-Day (and every day after) by stimulating your S.O. in a brand new way that hands or mouths simply can't manage. Whether it offers powerful suction or intense rotations, there's likely a sex toy that's ready to make your February 14 just a little steamier.
Of course, you don't need a partner to treat yourself to a new toy. Self-love is just as important, which is why every toy on our list of valentine worthy vibrators is equally pleasure-inducing when used solo. (In fact, they might even be better that way.)
Whether you're single, coupled, or something in between, shop our selection of the perfect V-Day vibes, below.
This c-shaped vibrator connects to a smartphone app to give your partner complete control from anywhere in the world. They can use the app to toggle through 10 vibration patterns (including both internal and external stimulation), whether you’re in the bathtub or in bed. Ditch the app completely when you’re reunited and opt for the included remote control instead: Its touch-sensitive design increases the vibration intensity the longer you squeeze the controller.
Anyone on a budget can try out this affordable alternative instead. It’s shaped similar to the We-Vibe Chorus for double stimulation, and can even be work during sex. Already adored by more than 4,300 shoppers, it also comes with a remote control to easily move through 9 vibration modes. (Unfortunately, it doesn’t connect to an app for long distance lovers.)
Not sure if you’ll still be together for V-Day? This sleek kit is your safest bet with 2 toys that work just as well solo as with a partner. It comes with the Eva II—a hands-free toy that tucks under the labia for direct clit stimulation—and an Arc G-Spot Vibrator. The super small footprint of the Eva II allows it to be worn during P-and-V intercourse or paired with another toy for a blended orgasm. Plus, there’s even a bottle of aloe-based lube that’s pH balanced to the vagina to keep things moving without causing irritation.
One reviewer wrote that the Satisfyer Pro 2 was a “connoisseur of clit stimulation devices”—and its track record of making women finish in under a minute backs the claim. The toy uses pulsating waves to create 11 different suction patterns that stimulate the entire clitoris. Waterproof and rechargeable, the best-selling toy can also be used on the nipples for her or foreskin for him.
Bringing a toy into the bedroom can be intimidating, especially when its shape is hard to navigate between 2 bodies. Luckily, you can skip the confusion by trying out this flexible alternative. It spreads 3 motors out between the arms and base to send out powerful vibrations in all directions. Your imagination is the limit when it comes to incorporating this vibe into your alone time; try it as a cock ring or double-stimulation c-shape.
No partner, no problem. This best-selling rabbit vibrator has you covered from every direction with a design that hits all your pleasure spots with 2 powerful motors. Its silky head is extra flexible for easy insertion into the vagina, while the external attachment has tiny bunny ears to better target the clit. So settle in and pick from 9 vibration modes—you’re about to join the almost 12,000 people who gave it a perfect rating.
Lelo gave bullet vibrators a makeover for couples with the release of the Lyla 2. It pairs a compact vibrating toy with a remote control that lets you take the bullet vibe on adventures beyond the bedroom. Small enough to slip into partner play but powerful enough to reach the big ‘O’ solo, it’s hands-free, waterproof, and rechargeable.
When you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day in a house full of roommates, staying quiet trumps staying satisfied. Luckily, this toy lets you do both with a practically silent construction that targets the clitoris with rotations rather than vibrations. A top pick for anyone who suffers from clit sensitivity, it can be used in endless ways from partner play to a stress-reducing bath.
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.