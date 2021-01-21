Not sure if you’ll still be together for V-Day? This sleek kit is your safest bet with 2 toys that work just as well solo as with a partner. It comes with the Eva II—a hands-free toy that tucks under the labia for direct clit stimulation—and an Arc G-Spot Vibrator. The super small footprint of the Eva II allows it to be worn during P-and-V intercourse or paired with another toy for a blended orgasm. Plus, there’s even a bottle of aloe-based lube that’s pH balanced to the vagina to keep things moving without causing irritation.