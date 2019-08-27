More than half of all women have used a vibrator for sexual pleasure, according to one study—suggesting that these buzzy bedroom devices are becoming a lot more mainstream. Yet some people still hold on to the idea that vibrators are for just masturbation, used only when an actual partner isn't available.

It's time to bust that misguided sex myth. Fact is, using a vibrator during sex with a partner can enhance the sensation you both feel. It can also make the action more intimate and experimental, so you learn more about what turns you both on and the exact kind of stimulation you two need to experience deep, intense orgasms.

Read on for the five go-to positions that create even more pleasure when you bring in a vibrator, according to top sex experts—plus the exact type of vibrator to use for each specific move.

Power cowgirl

If you like running the show in the bedroom but require clitoral stimulation to climax (and seriously, who doesn't?), this woman-on-top position is for you. With your partner lying on their back, lower yourself onto their penis while facing each other. Have your partner hold a wand-style vibrator against your clitoris and tease your thighs and between your legs with it as well, Sadie Allison, founder of sex toy boutique Ticklekitty.com, tells Health. “Because you’re in control of the depth and getting clitoral attention, you’ll be more likely to get off,” she says.

Have a favorite wand vibe? Use that. Otherwise, check out the Petite Wand Massager by Le Wand ($135; amazon.com), the Smart Wand by Lelo ($159; lelo.com), or the Rechargeable Mini Wand by Lovehoney.

Reverse ring rider

Adding a vibrating cock ring to this woman-on-top variation maximizes both partners' pleasure because it stimulates your clitoris and the underbelly of the penis. To get started, have your partner slip on a vibrating cock ring like the Mio by Je Jou ($102; amazon.com) or the Tor 2 by Lelo ($112; lelo.com). Next, facing away from your partner, place your knees on either side of their body and shift your hips back as if you’re sitting down. Then guide their length inside you. Once you’re in position, try grinding instead of thrusting to keep the constant vibration against your clitoris. “The great part of using a cock ring in this woman on top position is it gives you complete control of how deep the penetration and how sustained the vibration is,” Jill McDevitt, PhD, resident sexologist for sex-toy brand CalExotics, tells Health.

Finger vibe from behind

Lean over a counter, sink, or table, placing your hands on it firmly for support. Have your partner enter you from behind, your hips tilted forward. Your partner can use a finger vibrator to touch your nipples or clitoris as they thrust in and out, advises Allison. She suggests two finger vibrators your partner can slip on: the Fin by Dame ($115; amazon.com) or the Mini Marvels Marvelous Massager by Calexotics ($31; amazon.com).

Oral sex plus

Being on the receiving end of oral sex is even more enjoyable when your partner uses a vibrator. They can keep it outside your body to tease your clitoris, or slide it inside your vagina via an insertable vibrator like the Master by Satisfyer ($50; amazon.com) for G-spot orgasms.

“Having a partner move a cylindrical vibrator in and out of your body as they lick your clitoris hits so many of your pleasure points at the same time,” Allison says. As they use their tongue, mouth, hands, and the vibrator to pleasure you, you can play with your breasts or nipples for even more stimulation. Or lace your fingers through their hair to steer them toward the exact pressure and speed you desire.

Spooning surprise

“The best part about spooning is that it allows for the reach around—your partner can manually hold a vibrator on you during intercourse,” says McDevitt. What's also great is that you can't see the vibrator, so you build up all that intense anticipation waiting to feel it against you. For this move, try a flat-faced vibrator like the Mimi Soft Clitoral Stimulator by Je Joue ($110; amazon.com) or the Slay #PleaseMe by Calexotics ($22; amazon.com).

If you want to take a more active role, “you can also hold a sex toy on yourself,” she says. Not only will this give you control over your own orgasm, but it frees up your partner's hands so they can hold you close, kiss and stroke you, and deepen the intimacy and connection you share.

