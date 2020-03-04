This $15 Bullet Vibrator Is So Tiny You Can Hide It in Your Purse, Sock Drawer, Or Even Your Bra

What do Ariana Grande, Danny DeVito, and Umania’s Bullet Vibrator ($15; amazon.com) have in common? They’re all proof that you can be both small and mighty. But unlike Grande and DeVito, the tiny sex toy doesn’t pack a lot of clout—but that’s about to change.

Like cult-favorite sex toys that have come before it, the compact bullet vibe is slowly rising the charts of Amazon’s best-selling sex toys list. While it hasn’t broken the top 10 just yet, it did claim the number one spot on the marketplace’s list of best-selling bullet vibrators.

Of course, you’re probably wondering what makes this seemingly simple vibrator best-seller material. Well, we’re here to break it down for you. Its streamlined design minimizes decision fatigue by keeping it simple. You control the vibrator, and all 10 of its vibration modes, with just one button. Instead of wasting time fumbling with buttons, you’ll spend more time focusing on your toe-curling pleasure.

The thumb-sized toy also packs a punch despite its miniature size. In fact, one of the more common complaints of reviewers was that it was actually too powerful, even on the lowest setting, because the bullet design allows you to more specifically target pleasure points (and reach orgasm). To prevent overstimulation, some reviewers even suggested starting on less sensitive areas first and working your way up to more receptive areas.

Not to mention, the discreet pick is perfect for travel. The 3-inch mini vibrator is as portable as they get, so it won’t take up space in your suitcase or alert the TSA to your private time preferences. It also uses USB charging, so it can easily be rejuiced in foreign destinations, though the battery will also last through 90 minutes of play. Plus, it’s totally waterproof if you’re looking to have some fun in a hotel bathroom or private pool.

To buy: Umania’s Bullet Vibrator, $15 (was $17); amazon.com

To top it off, the budget-friendly vibrator is becoming the preferred toy for multiple self-proclaimed sex toy connoisseurs. Despite owning drawers of options, honest reviewers say this discreet pick steals the show.

“I have over 30 in my collection and this has easily beaten top ranks for the best vibe I have—and some I’ve put over $100 into,” wrote one customer. “Simple, powerful, and quiet. It’s small and sleek and can easily be hidden in a pocket, purse or bra if that’s what you gotta do. It definitely gets the job done.”

Another agreed: “This is the best little miracle I’ve purchased yet. I've been struggling to find a nice small vibe for myself and I had more fun with this toy than any other. There is no where this little toy couldn't go, so why not take it with you wherever you go, and never have a dull moment again.”

It isn’t just sex toy collectors impressed by the discovery, but first-time buyers, too. They raved about the discreet packaging, easy charging, and uncomplicated use, which makes it easy to tune into their body’s signals. They also noted it was fairly quiet and didn’t make enough noise to alert anyone outside the bedroom of private activities. And since it’s made with super soft silicone that’s safe for sensitive skin, it’s an all-around great choice for first-time buyers.

There’s no doubt this tiny vibrator—best summarized by one user as “the little engine that could”—will have you reaching climax in no time. And with a super affordable price tag (it’s currently on sale for just $15) and a 90-day money back guarantee, there’s no reason not to find out for yourself.

