Feeling sexy and confident in bed doesn't come naturally to everyone. (Bless up if it does.) For some of us, the thought of being naked with a new person leads us to imbibe more than usual or dim the lights to near blackout. Unfortunately for one woman, a dreamy new relationship quickly became a nightmare between the sheets. (Fears realized.)

An anonymous Redditor by the aptly named handle u/boobiesthrowawayy123, shared a heartbreaking (and horrifying) post to Reddit’s r/sex page describing how her boyfriend of three months told her he couldn’t get aroused after looking at her boobs.

“We were (or I was) definitely starting to develop serious feelings,” she wrote in her post. “I am quite careful about relationships in general, but after getting to know this guy, I was feeling confident. He seemed kind, smart, considerate and all the other things that are important to me.”

Despite her interest, the original poster ("OP" in Reddit lingo) said that one hookup made their relationship go from good to boy, bye—thanks to his judgemental attitude.

“Anyway the other day we made love,” she continued. “In the middle of it, he asked me to put my bra back on.”

She explained how she thought that his odd request might have been a sort of kink and didn't bring it up until after they had finished the deed. Why had he asked her to cover her boobs?

“He basically said my breasts were so unattractive he found it difficult to cum if he could see them during sex,” she wrote. “I would love to say that I coolly stormed off and left him with some funny/stunningly clever comeback, but I did not. I cried for a bit and we came to the conclusion that we shouldn’t be together if he wasn’t attracted to my naked body as it was."

OP said that she was heartbroken by his response, but she's using the incident to tell others about the power of their words.

"So this is just a little reminder for everyone that sex is fun and dirty and hot, but letting someone see you naked and cumming and letting them inside your body is a really intimate and vulnerable thing," she wrote.

Word of advice, if you have a problem with someone else's body, keep. It. To. Yourself.

