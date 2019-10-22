If 1,728 people told you they discovered the perfect vibrator, there’s no doubt it would peak your interest. In fact, you’d probably even add it to your wishlist.

Well, that’s exactly what Amazon shoppers did after discovering this Clitoral Sucking Vibrator ($47, was $64; amazon.com) from sex toy brand Tracy’s Dog. So many people wanted to give this sex toy a go that it quickly took the number one spot on Amazon’s ‘Most Wished For’ list for sexual wellness products. Updated daily, the list keeps track of products that are most often added to both wishlists and registries by Amazon shoppers.

If you’re wondering why so many people are *lusting* after this vibrator, we’ll break it down. You may have seen the highly-detailed (and entertaining) Amazon review that went viral on social media earlier this summer—and believe it or not, this is the vibrator from said review. The u-shaped device offers two options for stimulation: vibrations or gentle suctioning. Unfortunately, you can’t use both ends at once—but that didn’t prevent over 1,800 users from reaching the big ‘O' with this handy little tool.

If you want to simulate oral sex, opt for the suction end, which can be applied directly to your clitoris. In the same session, you can easily switch over to the vibrating mode to stimulate your clitoris in a new way, or insert it vaginally to reach your G-spot. Regardless of your preferred side, you’ll have 10 different modes to choose from that vary in both intensity and frequency.

If you’re looking for a marathon rather than a sprint, you’ll also love that the powerful battery can run for 60 minutes straight (and a full battery recharge takes just 1.5 hours)—though plenty of reviewers mentioned it only took a few minutes to reach their (ahem) final destination. Plus, the fully silicone vibrator is completely waterproof—so the fun doesn’t have to stay in the bedroom.

Best of all, if you want to keep your personal time, well, personal, the box arrives in super discreet plain packaging. All things considered, it’s no surprise that this dual action vibrator is Amazon’s number one best-selling clitoral vibrator.

Still not convinced? We went ahead and compiled some of our favorite rave reviews that make it clear why you should be adding this pick to your cart ASAP.

“It wasn’t very quiet,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “But neither was I. It should be illegal how damn good this thing works. This [is] the type of feeling that RnB sounds like. The only thing that would make this better is if it could cuddle me after. This vibrator fixed my credit and cleared my acne. I start my mornings at 7 a.m. now. I volunteer on the weekends. If everybody could feel this feeling, I'm almost certain there would be world peace. 10/10 would recommend.”

Another confirmed: “I’m really not one for buying sex toys often; I have a few old faithfuls and that’s really it. I saw the reviews posted for this vibrator and said, why not? Let me tell you, those reviews were spot on. I think I left my body when I came. It actually felt like someone was going down on me but in reality I was laying on my bed solo, watching Netflix with chips next to me. Honestly, I think I’m going to text the guy I hook up with and say adiós, Brandon, your services are no longer required.”

Even better, the affordable price point makes this clitoral sucking vibrator a great option for anyone who wants to spice up their sex life without spending a ton—the 2-in-1 toy normally goes for $64, but it’s currently on sale for just $47. Now you just have to plan out your alone time to enjoy your new purchase—but with Amazon's free two-day shipping for Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free trial), you won’t have to wait too long.

