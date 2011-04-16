The Secret to Hotter Sex

5 of 7 Getty Images

Breathe together: the technique

Here’s how to do it: Lie in bed facing each other and look into each other’s eyes. As you do this, become aware of your breath. Then, notice his breath. Now, try to synchronize your breathing so that the two of you are inhaling and exhaling together. This will be easier if you start by breathing more deeply than normal, so that he can see, hear, and feel your breaths. Have him do the same for you. Once you’re breathing as one, imagine yourselves melting into each other, not knowing where one of you ends and the other begins. “As you get more in tune with each other’s breath,” Adachi says, “you’ll actually feel each other’s arousal, creating a deeper physical and emotional connection.”