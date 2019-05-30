When most couples have sex, they typically do it horizontally on a bed. Hey, we've got no problem with that. It's hard to beat the comfort of a firm mattress and a couple of fluffy pillows. Plus, when the action is over, you can simply drift off to sleep.

Still, there's a strong case to be made for getting out of the sack—and getting up on your feet. Sex standing up may not always be physically easy. But doing the deed this way brings novelty to your sex life and that irresistible have-to-have-you-now spontaneity. And because your bodies are aligned differently, you can experience totally new sensations.

Ready to give standing-up sex a test-drive? Below are the 5 positions our sex experts recommend—each involves at least one, if not two, standing partners.

The leg lift

Great for doorways and closets, this face-to-face position allows you to gaze into each other's eyes and make out while you do the deed. Here's how to do it: While standing and facing each other, lift your leg and have your partner hold it up, so it's either at his waist or, if you're super flexible, against his chest and shoulder, Sadie Allison, founder of sex toy boutique ticklekitty.com, tells Health.

If there’s a significant height distance between you, your partner may have to bend at the knees, or you may have to stand on tippy toes, she says, before your pelvises are aligned and you can start the action. You can also try leaning against the wall, if that helps the two of you stay balanced. Because you have to keep your leg up, it's probably not a position you can maintain for long. "But it’s fun for a quickie or for a few minutes before you switch it up,” says Allison.

Up and oral

This oral sex position gives you the reins: Have your partner kneel or crouch on the floor, then stand over them with your legs shoulder-width apart. Put your hands on their head for balance and also as a way to steer them where you want their mouth to go—so they kiss, lick, and touch your vulva, clitoris, and vagina exactly as you like.

Getting oral sex while standing up might make you involuntarily clench your legs and butt, making it harder to climax. So try to keep your lower body relaxed; encouraging your partner to grip you by the hips or butt can help steady you and set you up for a string of orgasms.

Lift and press

While facing each other, have your partner stand firmly on the ground before hoisting you up, Mackenzie Riel, relationship and sex expert with sex toy online store TooTimid, tells Health. “Your pelvis should be directly in line with their penis or dildo,” she says. Wrap your arms and legs around your partner for balance, and narrow your thighs, which allows for deeper penetration and G-spot stimulation.

This position requires core, leg, and upper-body strength, but it’s worth it for the sensations you'll both feel with each bump and grind. For added stability, do this close to a wall, so your partner can lean your back against the wall and thrust even harder or faster, suggests Riel.

Against the bathroom sink

If you like visual stimulation, standing-up doggy-style sex in front of the bathroom sink will make your day; it allows for sneak peaks at the action as well as deep thrusting. Have your partner stand behind you so you’re both facing the mirror above the sink, and encourage him to place his hands on your hips or on your breasts. Lean forward very slightly (but not so much that you're no longer standing) so he can penetrate you. As you experience each thrust and stroke, look into the mirror.

“Watch his every facial expression as he makes love to you in this from-behind position,” says Allison. “Bask in how sexy you look too, with him behind you, holding you tight, catching your eye.”

Shower power

Heat helps your muscles relax, so shower sex is great for getting it on—especially from behind, either vaginal or anal. Start by running the water until you've reached the perfect temperature. Then have your partner lube up with a water-based lubricant; sex in water can wash away your own natural lubrication, so the artificial kind of crucial.

Once you're standing in the shower, press your hands against the walls for balance, or even hold onto the towel bar if there is one. Have your partner stay still and clutch your hips as you lean forward and work him into your body. You're in control here, moving back and forth on his penis while he uses his hand to stimulate your clitoris or anal area. “This will open you up for deeper penetration…Just be careful not to slip and fall,” Allison says.

