SmileMakers New Clit Suction Toy Is a 'True Work of Art' for a Guaranteed Orgasm
When it comes to the clitoris, there's more than meets the eye. The tiny bud at the top of the labia accounts for just 10% of the entire organ with the rest hidden below the surface. What is visible has more than 8,000 nerve endings—hello, orgasms—and comes in a variety of shapes and sizes (yep, just like boobs). And while this information might just seem helpful for better understanding your body, it was also crucial in the development of the SmileMakers Poet Suction Toy.
The sexual wellness company listened to people who struggled to make even the best clit suction toys work for their bodies—and they realized most designs weren't taking into account the variations in female genitals. The elongated tips often used in the sex toy design were one size fits all (which we all know is rarely the case) and made it difficult for many to appreciate the oral sex- mimicking device. Thus, the Poet was born.
Seeking to make every orgasm a sonnet to sex, the brand developed a suction toy with three interchangeable heads—the most the market has seen. While all three mouths have subtly different shapes, they all create a gentle seal to make the most of the toy's air pulsations. But the personalization doesn't end there.
A gentle squeeze of the rose-shaped device is all it takes to adjust the power of the suction. Those with a more sensitive clitoris will love the gentle 'quiver setting,' while others can use a firm grip to go full speed ahead. Either way, reviewers have confirmed it will "hit the spot almost immediately."
To buy: SmileMakers Poet, $129; smilemakerscollection.com
What's more, the rechargeable device is totally waterproof. It's also made with a ultra-smooth silicone that won't tug on fragile skin or pubic hair. Plus, it's perfectly sized to fit into the palm of your hand. No wonder one reviewer deemed it "a true work of art." But, the rave reviews don't end there.
"This vibrator blew my mind. The shape provides a good grip and it feels luxurious. But, more importantly, I would say it is orgasm-guaranteed. The different functions and the power in this vibrator is something I've never experienced before," one reviewer wrote.
Another suction toy skeptic added: "Although I personally am not a fan of suction vibrators, I still was impressed and would definitely recommend it to anyone who is hunting for a new best friend."
While the device is slightly pricier than other vibrators in the SmileMakers lineup, like the tongue-shaped Smile Maker Frenchman, the revolutionary tech makes it well worth the money. Not to mention, the toy comes with a two-year warranty that ensures your new bedroom staple will be offering up its service for the foreseeable future.
As one reviewer summed it up: "The Poet is to sexual wellness devices as T.S. Elliot is to poetry, a necessary inclusion when mentioning the greats."
