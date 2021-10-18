When it comes to the clitoris, there's more than meets the eye. The tiny bud at the top of the labia accounts for just 10% of the entire organ with the rest hidden below the surface. What is visible has more than 8,000 nerve endings—hello, orgasms—and comes in a variety of shapes and sizes (yep, just like boobs). And while this information might just seem helpful for better understanding your body, it was also crucial in the development of the SmileMakers Poet Suction Toy.