A vibrator, like clothing or skincare, is not a one-size-fits-all item. Everyone has personal preferences when it comes to spending alone time between the sheets, and not every sex toy that’s gone viral on the Internet is going to be right for you. But when over 1,100 people give the same vibrator a *perfect* five-star review, we’d argue it’s at least worth checking out.

Well, allow us to introduce the Shibari Mini Halo wand vibrator ($28, amazon.com). The small-but-mighty massager is powered by a high-strength motor that helps you reach the big ‘O’ in a matter of minutes. It's also quiet enough to prevent roommates from overhearing your private matters.

Along with a “strength of a power drill,” the ability to personalize the toy to your needs (with a bendable neck, 20 different vibrations modes, and eight speed settings) makes the handheld wand a standout from its competitors. It’s also completely waterproof and wireless, letting you use the toy wherever you want without killing the mood by tripping over cords or fretting about water damage.

To buy: Shibari Mini Halo, $28; amazon.com

In fact, the only complaint reviewers seem to have about the vibrator is that it’s hard to find the charging port at first. In case you were wondering, it’s actually hidden under the waterproof seal along the wand’s handle—not that you’ll need to use it often since a single charge gives you up to 120 minutes of continuous use.

Best of all, this silicone toy is easy to bring with you anywhere. Not only is the compact size perfect for travel, but the toy even comes with a discreet velvet pouch for packing. That way you can take what one reviewer called “heaven, pure heaven” on the go.

Of course, we wouldn’t let you read about a customer-adored vibrator without sharing some of our favorite reviews.

“Bless my husband, but....there's no comparing!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “This is amazing, the power! The intensity! The satisfaction it's brought to both of us! I'm now an opera singer. Kidding, but if I were, the melodies would've been streaming from my lungs! If you're looking for something with intensity, guaranteed to give satisfaction, this is it! And, even better, it comes to your house half charged.”

Another confirmed: “If you are lonely, going through a breakup, need some alone time, or hate your sex life this is the product for you!I have only used it once and even on the lowest setting my soul left my body. I left earth and came back feeling like a whole new person. Easy to control, discreet, and better than any man could ever be. Wowza!”

If you’re still hoping to find the right sex toy for you, numerous reviewers also declared this as their favorite vibrator, noting that the wand suits their needs better than a clitoral sucking vibrator or rabbit vibrator. Plus, it’s super affordable at just $28 along with free-two day shipping for Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial). Bonus: It arrives partially charged, so you can start getting down and dirty in no time.

