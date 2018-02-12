See the Ice Dancing Move So Sexy, It Was Removed From the Olympics

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir secured Canada’s first gold medal of the 2018 Olympics, even though their winning ice dancing free dance routine was missing one memorable move.

Before the 2018 games began, their routine included songs from Moulin Rouge and a raunchy lift beyond any of the Patrick Swayze-like moves in Dirty Dancing. Their lift brought Virtue up so she could straddle Moir's neck and wrap her legs around his shoulders. After the Canadian nationals last month, Moir himself had joked that the move was “porno," according to the Toronto Star.

But once they hit Pyeongchang, they duo kept the music yet cut the lift from their routine—even though Virtue and Moir were proud of the suggestive move.

"We wanted to make a bit of a different statement, and if that was bringing a certain edge or sexuality or darkness or a contemporary feeling to it, mission accomplished I guess,” Virtue told the Star at the Canadian championships last month.

“What it came down to actually was that when we slowed it down and looked on the video, it wasn’t aesthetically that beautiful of a position,” Moir continued. “So we wanted to change it, make it a little bit better.”

The altered routine was still a little on the racy side; Virtue and Moir did the lift but transitioned out of it more quickly, so Virtue’s legs weren't around Moir’s shoulders for quite as long.

Considering that this PG-rated version of their routine won them gold (to add to their other Olympic gold medal and two silver medals), Virtue and Moir clearly made the right move by toning things down.