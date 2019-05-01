If you’re considering getting an intrauterine device (IUD), you probably have lots of questions involving how it’s inserted, how long you keep it in, and exactly how it works its contraceptive magic.

But another topic that IUD users (or potential users) want the facts on has to do with sex—and how your bedroom activities have an effect on this T-shaped device. We spoke to Christine Greves, MD, an ob-gyn at the center for obstetrics and gynecology at Orlando Health in Florida, for answers to the two crucial sex-related questions.

Can rough sex dislodge an IUD?

Even if you're with a jackhammer kind of guy, your IUD can likely hold its own. “It’s highly unlikely that sex could dislodge and IUD,” says Dr. Greves. “If it’s just normal, vaginal-penile sex, not involving toys, I would say the likelihood is exceedingly low.”

Greves explained that because the IUD sits in the uterus, rather than the vagina or cervix, it’s unlikely to move from any kind of penis activity, since your guy can't get into the uterus no matter how hard he's thrusting. But toys? Even then the likelihood is low.

“If people are experimenting with toys that have some sort of hook, then perhaps it could pull on the string,” says Dr. Greves. “That’s still not very likely, but that would be my only concern.”

Can my partner actually feel my IUD inside of me?

While you can reassure your partner that a regular romp won’t dislodge your IUD, he might not be wrong if he says he can feel it inside of you.

“It’s possible for men to feel an IUD inside a woman during intercourse,” says Dr. Greves. “What they usually are feeling is the string; sometimes if the string is super short, it could poke the penis. If the string is longer, it can curve underneath the cervix and has less of a likelihood of being noticed.” (The strings of an IUD are designed to extend past your cervix, which makes it easy for your ob-gyn to remove it in the future.)

On the other hand, if your partner is actually feeling more than just the IUD string, that wouldn’t be news to you. It would mean that your IUD has migrated into the cervix, which would be incredibly painful for you. If you’re experiencing pain or having painful sex with an IUD, see your doctor immediately.

“That needs to be evaluated,” warns Dr. Greves. “It could mean the IUD has become malpositioned.”

