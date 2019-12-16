These Are the 5 Sex Toy Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2020

Each new year (or in this case, decade) brings lots of new wellness trends and fads. You hear your coworkers talking about the new diets they're trying, your relatives discussing their new workout regimens, and the list goes on. What people don't talk about as often, however, are the sex toy trends they're trying out in the bedroom. (We’re all doing it, so why not talk about it, amiright?)

We asked experts from intimate boutiques CalExotics and Babeland to predict the hottest sex toy trends of 2020. Here’s what they had to say:

RELATED: The 8 Best Sex Toys to Use When You're Masturbating

Discreet vibrators that are actually discreet

“There have been vibrators in the past that attempted to be camouflaged as everyday products, but weren’t fooling anyone, and they weren’t very good,” Jill McDevitt, PhD, CalExotics' resident sexologist, tells Health. “But now there are some new products on the market that are actually quality vibrators that you would enjoy using, and they really look like other objects.”

McDevitt suggests CalExotics’ Hide & Play Rechargeable Lipstick vibrator ($27; calexotics.com) and Lock-n-Play Wristband Remote Panty Teaser ($86; calexotics.com).

Suction toys

“Clitoral stimulators offer a totally different sensation than vibration, which is a game-changer when it comes to sex toys,” Lisa Finn, sex educator and brand manager at Babeland, tells Health. “The nozzle of the toy creates a sort of suction or pulsing effect with air, giving pinpoint stimulation right to the head of the clitoris to really target all of those nerve endings. They make great solo toys, but also are wonderful for partner play, or even used in foreplay to stimulate the clit and supercharge arousal.”

Want to get in on the suction trend? Finn recommends Satisfyer’s Womanizer Deluxe ($219; babeland.com) and Pro 3 Vibration ($60; babeland.com).

RELATED: How to Use Sex Toys So You Feel the Most Pleasure

All-in-one kits

“It’s not uncommon for first-time sex toy users to be very overwhelmed, not only by the sheer number of options, but even just knowing which overarching style—vaginal, G-spot, clitoral, etcetera—they should buy,” says McDevitt. “I field a lot of questions from folks looking for help making a purchasing decision, and it’s not easy because really the only way to know for sure is to try out different types and see what you like.”

Enter all-in-one kits, like CalExotics’ In Touch Passion Trio ($149; calexotics.com), which McDevitt recommends. It includes attachments for dual stimulation, G-spot, and clitoral vibrators.

CBD sex products

“CBD has properties that reportedly benefit the body through reduction of physical tension and increased relaxation—both of which can help sex be more pleasurable,” says Finn. “Many CBD products are topical, which means that they can be a great way to integrate more intimate touch into your play.”

Finn suggests Good Vibrations Toys’ Unwind CBD Body Oil ($39; babeland.com) as a massage oil to be used during foreplay and Foria’s Intimacy CBD Lubricant ($50; babeland.com) for use during sex.

RELATED: 11 Things Every Woman Needs to Know About Vibrators

Electro-stimulation toys

Electro-stimulation is trendy “but not in the BDSM way that’s been around for a while,” says McDevitt. “In the sexual health way, which before now, was really only something available from physical therapists or pelvic floor specialists.”

McDevitt explains: “There is now a whole new line of sex toys called Impulse by CalExotics, which are pleasure devices that also feature a metal pad that sends gentle electrical impulses to your brain, telling it to contract and relax the pelvic floor, giving you a Kegel workout during masturbation.”

CalExotics’ Impulse line includes products like the Intimate E-Stimulator Petite Wand ($80; calexotics.com) and the Intimate E-Stimulator Dual Wand ($110; calexotics.com).

To get our top sexual health stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Health Hookup newsletter