These Are the 6 Sex Toy Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2019

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The end of December has everyone thinking about new year's resolutions—from planning to eat healthier to sticking to a new workout to taking better care of your skin. (No more sleeping in my makeup!) But going into a new year can also be an exciting time to explore your sexuality, and sex toys are a fun way to spice things up or treat yourself to some sensual self-care.

If you're new to sex toys or your go-to vibrator isn't giving you the knee-buckling orgasms it used to, check out our list of the sexy devices that will be huge this year, including bedazzled toys, masturbators, BDSM props, and multi-tasking wands to shock your kegels and trigger insanely pleasurable Os.

Not sure where to start? We've enlisted the help of experts—founder and CEO of online intimate boutique CalExotics Susan Colvin and Jill McDevitt, PhD, CalExotics' resident sexologist—to predict the hottest sex toy trends for 2019. Whether you're exploring these with a partner or solo, scroll for the best gadgets for each category, then find out how they can rev things up in the bedroom and beyond.

RELATED: The Best Vibrators You Can Buy on Amazon