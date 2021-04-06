Lelo’s sex toys are top-of-the-line, so it’s no surprise that the company’s Antibacterial Toy Cleaning Spray is just as great. (It’s also Ella Paradis’s best-selling cleanser, according to Del Monte.) Unlike most other options, this body-safe spray doesn’t need to be rinsed off. You simply spray the ph-balanced formula directly onto your toy, leave it for five seconds, and wipe with a towel. But don’t mistake the ease of use with lack of efficiency: It still kills 99.9% of germs. Due to the addition of zinc salt, which is meant to reduce skin irritation, it’s only safe for rubber, latex, and silicone.