6 Sex Positions That Show Off Your Toned Butt

From “Anaconda” to “Bootylicious” to “Baby Got Back," there’s a reason so many popular songs are odes to butts. If you’re proud of what you’ve got going on back there and the hard work you do at the gym to keep it looking so good, there are plenty of ways to show your butt off in the bedroom.

The positions that showcase your behind are also ones that give you lots of support for serious thrusting, let you control the speed and depth of penetration, and make it extra easy to experience G-spot and clitoral stimulation. With these tried-and-true ideas from our favorite sex experts, you and your partner both win. “Baby Got Back” indeed.

Rear view cowgirl

Get in the woman on top position, but instead of facing your partner, look toward their feet and flex your back. Your butt will be on prime display. “You can grab your partner's knees and really stick out your gorgeous cheeks, or arch your back while you thrust to get deeper penetration,” says Lisa Finn, a sex educator at sex toy emporium Babeland . “For extra butt emphasis, have your partner use their free hands to grab, squeeze, or spank your booty while you giddy up.”

From behind fun

Classic doggy style is one of the best positions for putting a spotlight on your rear. Position yourself on all fours in front of your partner, your hands flat on the floor for support and your knees bent, while they kneel behind you and enter you from behind, gripping your hips or holding one hip while stimulating your clitoris with the other hand. “Your partner will have a better range of motion and the ability to thrust deeper,” than in reverse cowgirl, says New York City–based sex expert Tatiana Dellepiane , and “you can both take it as slow or as hard as you want.”

Downward doggy

This version of doggy style is inspired by yoga’s downward dog position. But instead of you getting on all fours, you lean down, rest your weight on your bent knees and elbows, and angle your butt up at your partner. “Not only does this position show off that peach, but it also helps direct penetration towards the front of the body, which is great for when you're trying to reach the G-spot,” says Finn. “You can control speed and depth by rocking back onto your partner, or let them take over and thrust into you.”

Over the armrest

Besides the bed, the couch is one of the best pieces of furniture for getting it on—and not just because you can lay down on it. Lean over the armrest, then have your partner stand and enter you from behind, says Chelsea Holland, a sex and relationship therapist with the Intimacy Institute in Colorado. “This position really props your butt up,” she says. “You can use the arm of the couch as great support while maintaining control of the rhythm, speed, and depth.” Because you have that comfy couch arm to rest on, this position is ideal for long sex sessions.

The squat thruster

“This one’s a calorie-burner,” says Jess O’Reilly , PhD, resident sexologist at Astroglide. Have your partner lie on their back, then squat over them facing their feet and pop your booty up and down. “Not only is it a great view for your partner, but you’ll like that it allows you to control how deep and fast you move,” she says. It's also an actual workout, so you can skip the squat reps at the gym the next day.

Private dancer

This isn’t your average lap dance. Have your partner sit in a chair, then stand in front of them, facing away and straddling their thighs. Swing your hips, pop your booty, brush your butt against their crotch, do whatever moves you—it's all about being playful. Encourage your partner to reach around and play with your clitoris as well. When it's time for penetration, “this can be a shallow sex position which offers the benefit of stimulating the outer third of the vagina, often referred to as the orgasmic platform,” says O’Reilly, because it contains the highest concentration of pleasure-receptive nerve endings.

