5 Health Benefits of Sex

In case you needed another reason to get busy, we’re here to tell you that sex has plenty of health benefits. In this video, sex therapist and Health contributing editor Gail Saltz shares the top reasons that sex, either on one’s own or with a supportive partner, can help improve your physical and mental wellbeing. From burning calories and strengthening your vaginal walls, to reducing stress and helping you sleep, sex offers a range of health benefits. Watch the video to learn all about it.

Sex has many health benefits:

1. It’s a big stress reducer.

2. It helps you sleep.

3. It’s a form of exercise. It burns calories and exercises your nether regions.

4. It increases intimacy and bonding. That’s probably the most important one.

5. Orgasms release oxytocin. That is the hormone of bonding, so when you have a great experience with your partner, then you will feel closer to them. You will have increased intimacy. And it’s a cycle. The more intimate you feel, the more sex that’s satisfying that you have, the more intimate you’ll be with your partner.