The Satisfyer Pro Penguin Suction Toy That Helps People Orgasm in 30 Seconds Is Marked Down for Black Friday
Trying a sex toy for the first time can be inditmidating, and it doesn't help that so many brands use overly graphic designs that only escalate the discomfort. Luckily, the phallic shapes of the past are just that, a thing of the past. Now sexual wellness companies are focused on creating fun alternatives that still deliver the stimulation you want—just in a far better, ahem, package.
For example, the Satisfyer Pro Penguin Next Generation brings the brand's top of the line suction technology into a penguin shaped toy that's bound to be a conversation starter. Best described as a fun play on the Satisfyer Pro 2, the adorable pick features the same ergonomic body, silicone suction tip, and air pulsation technology as the original. It just takes on the challenge of delivering multiple orgasms in under one minute with a removable bow tie.
To buy: Satisfyer Pro Penguin Next Generation, $51 (was $60); adamandeve.com
While a penguin may not be the ~sexiest~ animal alive, reviewers assure the suction toy delivers on all fronts. One shopper swore their partner got off in just 30 seconds with the device, while another reported a firsthand account reaching multiple finales despite not even hitting the highest suction setting.
"I can neither see straight or walk straight after using this," they wrote. "I'm pretty sure I lost half of my hearing in my left eye and I can taste the color purple. And that was only on the fifth level of stimulation. I can't even imagine going up to the highest level. I even made my best friend order one."
Another added: "This classy little guy sure knows how to get the heat turned up! The absolute best thing we ever brought into the bedroom."
Of course, they weren't the only ones to sing the penguin's praise. Another shopper raved that "every woman should have one," while another wrote that "you will never need another toy." Luckily, Adam and Eve's Black Friday sale is the perfect excuse to test out their claims.
The limited time deal drops the price of the Penguin to just $51 with the promo code BONUS50. That means you can join the more than 10,000 shoppers who have already brought the waterproof suction toy into their bedrooms—just for less. And something tells us that, just like penguins, you'll be mates for life.
