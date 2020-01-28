If your vibrator has become a dresser stowaway abandoned for its subpar performance, it’s time for an upgrade. The world of sex tech is thriving right now, and there’s no excuse for settling with a sex toy that you’re not completely obsessed with. Luckily, we’ve got your next pleasurable purchase lined up: the Satisfyer Pro 2 ($33, was $50; amazon.com).

Unlike any other adult toys in your rotation, which most likely rely on vibrations to bring you to climax, the Satisfyer is categorized as a “suction vibrator.” This means the handheld toy stimulates the clitoris by using air pressure to create a pulsing—or sucking—sensation. In other words, it actually “feels like oral sex,” according to this satisfied reviewer.

While it might sound too good to be true, it’s actually just science. The head of the device has a silicone tip that surrounds your *sweet spot* to create a vacuum-like seal. It then releases targeted waves of air pressure to bring you to the big ‘O’, which reviewers say often happens in a matter of seconds. You can choose between11 different intensity modes (controlled by buttons along the body of the vibrator) that allow you to personalize the experience to your body’s needs.

Of course, the design doesn’t just take your pleasure into account. It’s also constructed to be super quiet—a statement reviewers warned was only accurate for lower intensity levels—and waterproof. In fact, a hot tip passed along by buyers is to begin experimenting with the toy using a water-based lubricant as you learn how your body best responds to the new device.

Perhaps the most intriguing part of the device is that multiple reviewers claimed it actually led to their “most powerful orgasm ever”—some users even said it included *actual* screaming. No wonder this toy has already accumulated more than 6,400 reviews.

Now that we’ve established what makes a suction vibrator so special, it’s officially time to hand off our editorial powers to the reviewers over at Amazon. The committed disciples of orgasms dedicated their free time to spreading the gospel of the Satisfyer Pro, and it’s time to listen.

“This rose gold, silicone tipped beauty will make you feel like the Queen you were always meant to be,” wrote one reviewer. “You set this bad boy into position and it stays—I'm talking hands free. You can watch your porn, eat a snack, browse Netflix, knit a sweater, whatever you want. Until 30 seconds later, when you approach orgasm numero uno.”

Another confirmed: “I have always had an incredibly difficult time reaching completion. Sometimes it can take my hours with high tech vibes and even then no guarantees. I had tried so many different things and was at the end of my emotional rope. Fast forward to this device. I swear to all that is holy I finished two, TWO, back to back O’s in under 20 minutes. Which for me is a GD miracle. I know it’s changed my life in one night and saved my marriage from the slow death of intimacy.”

Finally, one reviewer summed it up best: “Ladies, if nothing else, get this toy. For a long time I thought my clit was broken...I was wrong. After using this for about 5 minutes on different settings, I had my first orgasm. Not only is it effective, but it’s super easy to clean and it charges quickly.”

Along with the brilliant design and stellar reviews, the Satisfyer Pro 2 also has a surprisingly low price tag, which isn’t always a common occurrence for sex toys. It typically retails for $50, but right now, you can get it on sale for just $33. Now all you have to do is cancel your weekend plans—it looks like you’re going to be a little busy.

