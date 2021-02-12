There's one thing singles and couples can agree on when it comes to Valentine's Day: An orgasm always makes the day better. Another consensus? A sex toy makes achieving the grand finale way easier. That's why more than 85,000 shoppers have turned to the Satisfyer 1 Next Generation ($26, was $30; adameve.com).
Designed specifically for clitoral stimulation, the handheld toy uses air pressure to create sensations similar to oral sex—no mouths necessary. You'll have the choice of 11 different settings to find the right intensity level, whether it's gentle foreplay or a quick ride to the finish line. Plus, indirect stimulation means the only time you'll have to put the toy down is when it runs out of AAA batteries. (P.S. They're not included with your purchase, so be sure to stock up.)
The whisper quiet mode is yet another reason to love this toy. After all, there's nothing worse than extra loud buzzing disrupting the mood, whether you're solo or coupled. Not to mention, the compact design–at just six inches long—is super easy to slip into partner play (or your suitcase).
The popular clitoral vibrator is also super easy to clean: Just remove the silicone tip and wash it with warm, soapy water after each use. Or, you can save time by taking the waterproof toy into the shower or bath to combine playtime and cleanup.
To buy: Satisfyer 1 Next Generation, $26 (was $30); adameve.com
And if you're still wondering if a handheld sex toy under $30 could possibly pack the power to make you orgasm, look no further than its hundreds of perfect reviews. Shoppers describe the toy as everything from "magic" to the "best money spent"—but that's not all.
"I have spent five years trying everything to make my wife orgasm," wrote one shopper. "This little guy got her there in less than 10 minutes the first time she used it! She loves it and I love watching her, win-win. Wish I had bought one years ago. If you are considering it, buy one, you won't be sorry."
Another raved: "I love clitoral vibrators and this is one of the best toys I have used in the last 5 years. I have a hidden clitoris, so it usually takes me longer then most to have clitoral orgasms using sex toys. As soon as this toy encompassed my clit, I was in pleasure heaven. It took less than 30 seconds for me to have an orgasm. I have used this toy almost every single day since I received it."
Others recommend pairing the toy with lots of lubricant (one shopper said this makes the sensation feel even more like oral sex). Another summed up their review with: "my husband's not sure if this [toy] is going to save him or replace him."
Adam & Eve is giving you yet another excuse to add this toy to your cart ASAP: The clit suction vibrator is 35% off right now, which drops the final price to just $26. So you'll not only get multiple orgasms in under five minutes, but you'll have a bit of spare change to treat yourself to something extra. Chocolates, anyone?
