Why This Vibrator Is Perfect for Long-Distance Couples

Move over, Apple Watch and Fitbit. There's a new wearable women need to know about, and this one does a whole lot more than track your steps and heart rate: Jive by We-Vibe is a vibrator designed to stay in place, well, wherever you are.

According to a press release, We-Vibe set out to develop sex tech that would “add some thrill to your daily tasks." The result: a little g-spot stimulator that can be worn "discreetly" under your clothes, and feels comfortable when you're lying, sitting, standing, and walking. (Because who says you can’t have a mind-blowing orgasm in the laundry room?)

But the $119 gadget isn't just for solo fun: You can invite your partner to join the action too. Jive syncs with an app, which means you and your S.O can control the vibrator's intensity and rhythm right from your smartphones—whether you're together in bed, or even thousands of miles apart.

“Partners can use Jive at any distance!" brand marketing manager Stephanie Keating wrote in an email to Health. In other words, you can try it from separate rooms or separate time zones. If you are in a long-distance relationship, the in-app texting and video chat features might come in handy, too—and make it almost feel like you're fooling around IRL.

Whatever your current relationship situation, the point of the Jive is to help you discover "new ways to play," says Keating, in the bedroom and beyond. The We-Vibe site even suggests using the Jive on date night.

Giphy.com

Though we can imagine how that might get awkward.