Shoppers Say This Smart Vibrator Is the ‘Rolls-Royce’ of Sex Toys

You deserve the best of the best: the Ritz-Carlton of hotels, the Rag & Bone of denim, the Rolls-Royce of cars. And when it comes to sex toys, your standards should be just as high, if not higher. Which leads us to the latest high-tech toy vying for not just a place in your nightstand, but a total takeover of your sex toy lineup: the MysteryVibe Poco Vibrator ($90; mysteryvibe.com).

Called an actual “work of art” by one reviewer, the vibrator is crafted to mimic your fingers (a.k.a. the original sex toy) with a unique, bendable design. Two flexible points along the toy make it easy to mold it into your desired shape, so you can replace a collection of toys— from a rabbit vibrator to a clitoral-focused pick—with just one.

Another bonus of the all-silicone design is that it can be used for both external and internal stimulation on all bodies, not just those with vaginas. Whether you’re using it with a partner or playing solo, this versatility opens the door to a lot of creativity—and with your purchase, you’ll even get a playbook of positions that includes a variety of fun ones to test out, from a “sensational soar” to a “topsy-turvy banquet.”

MysteryVibe.com

When it comes to function, the Poco doesn’t disappoint with 2 powerful vibrators that promise pleasure wherever contact occurs along the toy. Plus, the rechargeable toy packs a punch with 16 different intensities. Adjust the speed on the vibrator itself or open the corresponding MysteryVibe app to select from a variety of preset patterns. Take it one step further by creating your own unique pattern—perhaps to a favorite song?

Beautifully designed, luxurious, and innovative, the Poco is pocket-sized pleasure at its finest. We might even go so far as to nickname it the “Rolls-Royce of vibrators,” like one reviewer did. The only difference is that this bendable toy won’t break the bank at under $100. Plus, Mystery Vibe is all about discretion, and we just couldn’t say the same about the four-wheeler.