This Is the Most Popular Sex Toy Where You Live

Where you live can determine many things in your life—the foods you love, the sport teams you root for, and the exact type of vibrator you rock the sheets with, apparently.

That's according to a new survey by sex toy brand Lovehoney. The company pulled their sales data from 250 cities across the country and came up with a list of top-selling vibrator in each. Curious if your buzzy buddy is a best-seller in your hometown? Here are the top U.S. cities that buy the most vibrators per capita, according to Lovehoney, plus the most popular vibe in each.

Morgantown, West Virginia

Here, residents go classic—they go for the Classic 6-Inch Vibrator over any other style. This sleek device boasts smooth ridges, three speed settings, and four vibration patterns that promise intense sensations. The device is waterproof, so you can enjoy orgasms in the shower too.

Boulder, Colorado

People in Boulder don't mess around; they prefer the powerful and versatile G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator. Because the smooth, silicone Rabbit can stimulate your vagina and clitoris simultaneously, it can give you major pleasure.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Who knew Salt Lake residents were such 50 Shades fans? The most popular vibrator in this city is the Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator. Besides vaginal and clitoral stimulation, this model has 36 vibration combos to greedily choose from.

Orlando, Florida

The home city of Disney World chooses reality over fantasy when it comes to vibrators. Their favorite vibe is the Classic Dildo Vibrator 6-inch, a realistic-looking toy that comes with a wired controller, so you can tease your partner with the 10 vibration patterns and speeds.

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlantans apparently can't decide on one vibrator, so they purchase the Wild Weekend Mega Couple’s Sex Toy Kit, an 11-piece kit that offers a grab bag of different toys—including the G-Spot Vibrator, Vibrating Rabbits Ears, and the Rabbit Cock Ring.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

People in Pittsburgh are most likely to bring the Dream Bullet 10 Function Vibrator into their bedrooms. This tiny vibe fits into the palm of your hand but packs a powerful punch.

Rockville, Maryland

Residents of Rockville rock the Jessica Rabbit Vibrator. Similar to the classic G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator, the Jessica Rabbit provides dual vaginal and clitoral stimulation and a multitude of vibration combinations. This toy offers a more curvaceous shaft and rotating pearls for additional sensation.

