People Have Become More 'Sexually Adventurous' in Lockdown, Says Survey

If you’ve baked all the bread, organized all the closets, and binged everything worth watching on Netflix while in quarantine, what else is there left to do but give your sex life a shakeup?

A new survey from “global sexual happiness brand” Lovehoney found that couples have been taking advantage of stay-at-home orders to spice up their sex lives. More than 1,200 people took part in the online survey, and 52% said they've become more sexually adventurous during the COVID-19 outbreak. And they’re clearly enjoying it—76% intend to keep it up after lockdown.

But more adventurous sex doesn’t necessarily mean more sex, and the picture isn’t the same across the US. Floridians appear to have embraced any opportunity for sexy time (alone or with their partner), with a 14% increase in bedroom activity. But over on the West Coast, Californians have had the greatest decrease (19%) in sex. Respondents in Illinois, Texas, Pennsylvania, and New York also reported less sex than before lockdown.

Not all couples have been able to isolate together, either. Almost one-quarter (24%) of people who took part in the survey said they’ve been unable to see their partners due to stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders, which has created intimacy challenges for 63% of couples. Young people’s sex lives have experienced the most disruption—those aged 18-34 reported a 14% drop in sexual activity, mainly because they’re less likely to live together than older folks.

Meanwhile, the 35-plus age group has enjoyed a 4% increase. But even those quarantining together have experienced challenges: For those who are able to get up close and personal, keeping the volume down is a big concern—44% of people said they have to make love more quietly so as not to disturb other people in their house. But whether they’ve been in lockdown together or separately, couples have been relying on sexting (89%) and virtual sex (48%) to keep the spark going. "Many couples are sexting and enjoying video sex sessions through FaceTime, Zoom and Skype to make separation more bearable," Lovehoney's sex and relationship expert Annabelle Knight said in a press release.

There’s no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful for a lot of us, and we’ve had to find our own ways of dealing with the emotional pressure. For the majority of Lovehoney’s survey respondents, masturbation is the way to go. Nine out of ten (90%) respondents believe that it’s a good stress reliever, and almost half (45%) said they’re masturbating more than usual during lockdown.

Naturally, not everyone is spending spare lockdown time in the throes of passion. Of those isolating with a partner, 19% aren’t having any sex at all. Increased stress levels, too, have led to more arguments with partners for 32% of respondents (post-pandemic makeup sex, anyone?). Only about one-third (32%) of those surveyed said they were sexually happy during lockdown, and just 38% said lockdown has improved the quality of their sex life.

Overall though, Knight said "it’s great to see so many couples using sex as a way to boost happiness during lockdown." Guess not everyone is experiencing quarantine fatigue just yet.