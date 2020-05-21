Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Memorial Day kickstarts summer, and the sales are proof. They generally focus on warm-weather staples like patio furniture, grills, swimsuits, and more. But what if we’ve been going about our summer shopping all wrong: What if Memorial Day sales in 2020 shouldn't be about mattresses or a flatscreen, but rather investing in a new vibrator?

Well, that’s the idea sex toy retailers like Ella Paradis, Lovehoney, and Lelo are promoting this year. They’ve slashed prices on some of their top-selling vibrators—along with lingerie, lube, and more—for the long weekend. Every site’s sale is slightly different, but each offers savings on a wide range of vibrator models, including bullet, suction, and rabbit designs.

Consider these Memorial Day markdowns the perfect opportunity to either invest in your first vibrator—welcome to the club—or to splurge on that expensive vibrator you’ve been lusting after all through quarantine. The unbeatable savings put some of the most high-tech and coveted vibes, like the Womanizer Clitoral Vibrator ($150, was $199; ellaparadis.com), within your wallets reach. Plus, it makes budget-friendly picks, like the Mantric Dual Tip Clitoral Vibrator ($35, was $50; lovehoney.com), even more affordable.

Now that you’re prepared to give riding the waves a whole new meaning this summer, read on to learn more about the different Memorial Day sales on vibrators happening around the web right now. And don’t worry—we also shared our top picks from each retailer, so you can spend less time researching and more time orgasming.

Image zoom

Ella Paradis

A massive sitewide sale launched today with up to 60% off the brand’s best-selling toys with the code MEMDAY along with markdowns on bundles. The blowout sale runs through 12 a.m. on May 26 and includes savings on more than 600 toys. Plus, Ella Paradis offers free shipping on every U.S. order and sends a free gift with purchase—the more you spend, the better the gift.

Our Fave Deals

Lelo Sex Toys

Lelo’s ongoing #StayHome sale accidentally overlaps with Memorial Day—but the deals are just as good as other sites. Earlier this spring, the innovative sex toy company slashed prices on select devices by up to 50% as part of a campaign to keep people home. It also discounted bundle toy sets for even bigger savings and started gifting a free sex toy from PicoBong with every $169 purchase. We don’t know when this sale is going to end, so we’d suggest placing your order ASAP as lockdown restrictions start lifting.

Lovehoney

Lovehoney’s Memorial Day deals are already live with savings of up to 50% off in select categories including sex toys, lingerie, and bondage. The toy-focused sale only includes 67 products—but it’s still worth a quick skim for anyone seeking a streamlined selection. It’s also well-organized with separate categories for different devices including vibrators and toys for couples. Plus, you can take an additional $5 off your order when you sign up for an account.