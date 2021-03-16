Maude founder Éva Goicochea adds that the vibrator falls in line with the brand's mission to prioritize "quality over quantity" and "purpose-driven design." Compared to the Vibe, the Drop features all-over vibration (as opposed to vibration that's concentrated in the tip of the device). It also has a low-battery indicator light—so it doesn't go out on you right when you're in the heat of the moment, whether you're using it solo or with a partner. Its handy travel mode also prevents it from accidentally turning on while you're bringing it on-the-go.