Sometimes, it's helpful to switch things up a bit. At least, that's what sexual wellness brand Maude thinks. After the launch of its popular Vibe vibrator in 2018, the woman-run company has unveiled its second-ever sex toy. Today, Drop—a small, egg-shaped personal massager that fits easily in your palm—is available for $45.
Made with an FDA-grade silicone exterior, the water-resistant device has three different vibration speeds and is intended to stimulate erogenous zones all over. The teardrop shape is designed to be similar to the head of a traditional wand massager, without necessitating the bulk of a full wand. Dakota Johnson, who recently became co-creative director of the brand, gives it high praise. “Its versatility as an intimate massager and everywhere body massager is absolutely epic,” she said in a press release. “Not to mention, it is travel-size, discreet, and legit.”
Maude founder Éva Goicochea adds that the vibrator falls in line with the brand's mission to prioritize "quality over quantity" and "purpose-driven design." Compared to the Vibe, the Drop features all-over vibration (as opposed to vibration that's concentrated in the tip of the device). It also has a low-battery indicator light—so it doesn't go out on you right when you're in the heat of the moment, whether you're using it solo or with a partner. Its handy travel mode also prevents it from accidentally turning on while you're bringing it on-the-go.
Buy It: Drop, $45; getmaude.com
Early reviewers are fans of the new massager. “This is incredible! It is a convenient size and packed with a punch. The canvas pouch is adorable. Maude never lets us down,” wrote one. “My partner loves it too—great for creating the staycation mood and keeping the romance alive.”
Other reviewers added that the Drop is “great for all-over stimulation” and sleek enough to leave out on their nightstands. For less than $50, form and function are combined in a pretty impressive two-in-one.
Drop is currently available for pre-order, with the product shipping out in early April. If the demand for the Vibe is any indication (it sold out seven times, after all), this small vibrator may very well fly off its virtual shelves.
