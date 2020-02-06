This $22 Bendable Vibrator Reaches All the Right Places—and People Are Obsessed

Image zoom Alex Sandoval

If we learned anything from that squirrel-shaped vibrator taking over the Internet earlier this month, it’s that sometimes simpler really is better. Thankfully, Amazon’s robust collection of toys doesn’t just include lipstick and tongue-shaped vibrators, but also an assortment of streamlined (yet no less pleasurable) picks.

One clear winner from this pared-down category is the Luxeluv Coco Bullet Vibrator ($22; amazon.com), a discreet handheld vibrator that disgards gimmicks in favor of function. While that might not sound ~sexy~, it’s actually what makes this vibrator so easy to use. It doesn’t try to pack in features like suction or rotation, but instead focuses on delivering the perfect vibration-focused stimulation through 10 different intensity levels.

Of course, that’s not to say this vibrator doesn’t have a few tricks of its own. Its unique construction—a hard inner core surrounded by a soft silicone skin—results in a toy that feels more lifelike. Its flexible build also allows for easy manipulation, letting you adjust the vibrator’s shape to your body’s unique needs (even if that requires folding the toy in half).

Naturally, a vibrator that emphasizes simplicity also accounts for discretion. It comes with a sleek white carrying case that makes it easily packable in a carry-on for weekends away and keeps it hygienic when not in use. So instead of wasting time rewashing the toy, you’ll spend more time soaking up its toe-curling joy.

To buy: Luxeluv Coco Bullet Vibrator, $22; amazon.com

Already the best-selling couples vibrator on Amazon, the 7-inch toy is completely waterproof and rechargeable. Its battery can power through 90 minutes of continuous fun before you’ll have to charge—and even that’s convenient thanks to a magnetic USB charger. Plus, it’s actually quiet enough to “not disrupt the mood” or alert roommates to your activity, according to passionate customer reviews.

In fact, reviews are a huge part of what sells this bendable vibrator. Currently, 92% of the vibrator’s more than 1,000 ratings are positive, and people are calling it “wonderful,” “comfortable,” and the “perfect addition to any bedroom toy collection.” Below, we compiled some of our favorite commentary:

“Big things come in small packages,” one reviewer wrote. “This vibrator is everything. It’s very quiet, yet very powerful with mind-blowing vibration settings. It’s easy to clean, and it’s rechargeable. I really wasn’t expecting to get the reaction I got with it, but it exceeded my expectations. This is a must-buy.”

Another confirmed: “This toy is amazing. I've only had it for two days, and I am in love. And the price was even better! It is super comfortable (if ya know what I mean) [and] super quiet. When I have a little bit more money, I may just buy a second to have as a backup in the event it dies on me!”

Finally, one buyer summed it up: “How much would you pay for an out-of-body experience? I don't normally leave reviews on platforms, but I just had to for this little purple piece of ecstasy. I’m not a religious person, but I literally think I saw Jesus. I was the maestro of a full silent orchestra down there. This thing boldly goes where no man’s gone before. It is absolutely amazing, but you don’t have to take my word for it.”

Trying this bullet vibrator is risk-free thanks to a 6-month satisfaction guarantee. And if you discover you’re not into simple designs, well, you can always go back to the squirrel vibrator.

