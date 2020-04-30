Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If You’re Not Describing Your Vibrator as Dynamite, You Need This $17 Pick

Vibrators across the Internet have earned attention-grabbing descriptions as life-saving, game-changing, and mind-blowing toys—and quite honestly, we’re ready for something new. Luckily, a recent stroll through Lovehoney’s best-selling toys led us to the word we’ll now be searching for in every product review: dynamite.

If you’re wondering what toy earned this T.N.T rating, look no further than LoveHoney’s Power Play 10 Bullet Vibrator ($17; lovehoney.com). The powerful vibrator measures just 3.5 inches long, but packs a punch with 10 different vibration modes and a pointed tip for precise pleasure. While it might not sound like much, one reviewer wrote the surprise satisfaction of this toy is exactly what makes it a “little stick of dynamite.”

And they’re not the only person who came to an, ahem, explosive finish.

The easy-to-use toy—which uses just one button to work through 7 intensity levels and 3 vibration modes—is a favorite of both first-time shoppers and regular collectors that want a reliable option. It’s perfectly sized to toss into your bag for pleasure on the go, and inconspicuous enough to incorporate into partner play without disrupting the mood.

It’s waterproof, like most modern toys, but still runs on batteries. Although that might be a con for some shoppers, it’s sometimes better than a USB-powered option. If your USB dies mid-play, you have to wait for it to recharge, but a a battery-operated vibrator just requires a quick switch and you’re back at it.

Plus, this tiny vibe is the perfect pick for social distancing: Shoppers say it’s “almost silent” on even the highest setting, so you won’t feel betrayed by loud buzzing when using it in your childhood home or with roommates in the other room.

To buy: LoveHoney’s Power Play 10 Bullet Vibrator, $17; lovehoney.com

While we could go on and on about this dynamite choice, we’ll leave it a collection of fiery reviews to relay why this powerful vibe is the bomb.

“Why did I wait so long to try this?” asked a first-time vibe buyer. “I had multiple orgasms and was done in around 3 minutes, and that was only on the first setting! I’ve got 9 more to try!”

Another raved: “It was only supposed to last me until I got something bigger and more expensive, but I was extremely surprised. The power was sensational and so much more than I had anticipated from such a small object.”

Finally, a skeptical reviewer summed it up: “I have found other budget-friendly bullets to be disappointing and lackluster. However, this little pocket rocket has restored my faith in them! If I haven't convinced you already, treat yourself! This is an amazing little bullet.”

