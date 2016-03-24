8 Things Every Woman Should Know About Her Libido

Your brain is where the spark starts. Five of the most important areas:

Ventral striatum: A 2012 fMRI study found that this area lights up when you see something lust-inducing (like, say, Idris Elba).

Amygdala: Some research suggests that your sex drive may be proportional to the size of your amygdala, the almond-shaped emotion center of your brain.

Hypothalamus: When you experience something rewarding (such as a great kiss), this part of the brain produces dopamine, a neurotransmitter that's critical for pleasure and motivation.

Cerebral cortex: The brain's outer layer of gray matter is responsible for higher functions, including thoughts about sex. It triggers a chain reaction that ultimately leads to the production of sex hormones.

Pituitary: This gland secretes luteinizing hormone, which stimulates your ovaries to produce estrogen. It also makes the "mothering" hormone prolactin—typically during pregnancy and breastfeeding—which lowers libido.