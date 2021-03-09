Whether it's a go-to sex position or a favorite lube, everyone has their own bedroom preferences. So it's pretty far-fetched to expect a sex toy to totally satisfy every body—but the Lelo Sona Cruise ($79, was $99; lelo.com) comes pretty darn close. A whopping 97% of reviewers recommend the clit suction vibrator, calling it the most "the most magnificent pleasure-giver ever."
The secret behind the "powerful" Sona is its unique take on stimulation, which ditches vibrations in favor of suction. In reality, it's not actually suction at all, but sonic waves, released through an ergonomic head that hugs the clitoris. It's less like a vacuum and more like a mouth on overdrive during oral sex.
It's an effect unlike any other, and it's earned the toy more than 1,400 perfect ratings—and approval from Khloe Kardashian. The influencer gifted the updated Sona Cruise 2 model to her sisters last Mother's Day. (The new version offers more pleasure settings and has a wider head, but costs an additional $40.)
But you don't need the latest model to get the toy's signature cruise control setting. It reserves 20% of the power and automatically releases an extra burst of it right as you're about to climax. Of course, the Sona is not an all-knowing power in tune with your body's pleasure: That surge is triggered by the extra pressure created when you press the toy harder into your body (a natural instinct when you're trying to ride every last wave).
The result? A toy so good that hundreds of reviewers declare it the best sex toy for "eye-opening, mind-blowing orgasms."
"I have always been hesitant to pleasure myself but this device did the trick real quick," wrote a reviewer. "It made it very easy to enjoy myself, and I had an orgasm within the first couple minutes of using it for the first time. Once I found that, literally 0 to 100...in a spectacular way. Don't hesitate for years like I did, buy it!"
"I bought this exactly one year ago and I've been using it ever since. Sometimes even 3 or 4 times a day. It hasn't failed me once," says another.
Another summed it up: "I had possibly one of, if not, the longest and most intense orgasms of my life thus far with this. An investment, but definitely well worth it!"
Despite the price, shoppers say the Sona is "worth every penny." And your dollar will go even further right now thanks to Lelo's International Women's Day sale. Some vibrators are up to 80% off, and the Sona Cruise is just $79 right now. But the discount is only available until midnight PT tonight.
