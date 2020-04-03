Image zoom Alex Sandoval

Everyone’s spending a lot more time inside thanks to coronavirus. While there are plenty of activities to keep you busy—like working out in your new home gym or spending more time than usual on your skincare routine—there’s one activity that’s more arousing than the rest. And if you didn’t already guess ‘spending a little extra time with your favorite vibrator’, well, that means you probably need an upgrade.

Luckily, Lelo has you covered. Hoping to shift the attitude around staying home from boredom to excitement, the innovative sex toy company launched a bunch of deals on its best-selling high-tech designs. You’ll find select devices for 50% off, along with discounts on many of the brand’s bundle toy sets.

While we’d argue that Lelo’s award-winning products are always worth the investment thanks to the inclusion of unique features you won’t find anywhere else, its current price cuts ensure you’re getting even more bang for your buck. And with the current pause on hookup culture and a general need for stress relief, there’s never been a better time to invest in your own pleasure.

You can check out Lelo’s full set of sex toy markdowns here—which includes a free sex toy from PicoBong with every $149 purchase—or scoll down to see our top picks from Lelo’s #StayHome sale.

Sona 2 Cruise Cerise

Other clitoral vibrators don’t stand a chance against this high-tech pick. Its super soft silicone was specially engineered to absorb some of its sonic waves (i.e. what creates the pleasureful-enhancing pulses) and transmits them back to your body for even more stimulation. When you add in cruise control, an automatic feature that ups the intensity when the vibrator is put closer to the skin, you’ll be ready to make this your new favorite for good.

Available at lelo.com, $119 (was $139)

Tiani Amber Rose Gold

This remote-controlled couples vibe was created in partnership with celebrity Amber Rose—hence the delicate rose gold details on both the remote control and wearable toy. Designed to be worn during intercourse, the flexible c-shaped toy provides pleasure for both partners in 8 stimulating modes.

Available at lelo.com, $136 (was $159)

Soraya 2

Prepare yourself to meet the world’s most luxurious rabbit vibrator. Lelo studied the female anatomy to create this dual massager that hits the G-spot in as many women as possible. By combining this with a super flexible external vibrator, the toy increases the chance of double stimulation. Did someone say multiple orgasms?

Available at lelo.com, $187 (was $219)

Girl Power Bundle

You’ll get the most value by opting for one of Lelo’s many bundles. This set, which includes a both a compact and G-spot vibrator, saves you almost $70 while providing twice the fun.

Available at lelo.com, $169 (was $238)

