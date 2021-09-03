The 24 Best Labor Day Deals on Vibrators That You Can Start Shopping ASAP
Labor Day marks the end of summer, but that doesn't mean the heat needs to leave the bedroom. Keep it steamy this September by adding a new vibrator or two to your collection; thanks to a ton of recently launched sales, finding your next playmate at an affordable price has never been easier.
Retailers like Ella Paradis, Lovehoney, and MysteryVibe have already kicked off their holiday sales with discounts on some of their top-selling toys. But they're not the only ones having fun: Sexual wellness companies like CBD sexual wellness brand Foira have joined the celebration by dropping their own deals on all the accessories (ahem, organic CBD lube) you need to make your next experiment just a little more successful.
Better yet, it's not just bargain bin picks available in these massive sales. Brands have put some of their most innovative designs on sale, like the best-selling Better Love Butterfly Clit Suction Toy for 70% off at Ella Paradis or the couples-focused We-Vibe Sync for $50 less at We-Vibe.
So even if you're mourning the loss of beach days and picnics in the park right now, you'll barely notice their absence once your new purchase arrives. Well, what are you waiting for? Scroll down to find all the vibrator deals worth shopping this Labor Day.
Ella Paradis
Ella Paradis launched its massive Labor Day sale today with up to 85% off select toys with the code FUN. The savings include markdowns on more than 80 products, including condoms and lingerie, along with discounted bundle packages like this ridiculously well-priced End of Summer Vibes set, which features two vibrators for the price of one. Even better? You also get a free gift with every purchase—and the more you spend, the better the gift.
Womanizer Sex Toys
If you're a big fan of clit suction toys, then you have Womanizer to thank. The brand is a leader in air pleasure technology, which is the stimulation used by most suction toys to mimic oral sex. And that's not the only reason to love Womanizer: It also launched a massive Labor Day sale with savings up to an additional 20% off on select items until September 7. Just enter the code LABOR20 and watch the prices drop.
Lelo Sex Toys
Get ready for the ultimate end-of-summer escapes with Lelo's sale section. It's comparable to competitors' holiday sales with chances to snag some of the brand's most innovative designs for up to 25% off. Plus, every order ships free until 12 p.m. ET on Monday, September 6.
We-Vibe
Although We-Vibe is a self-proclaimed brand for couples, its unique designs are equally suited to solo play—and it's officially your time to find out how. The brand is offering 20% off select items with the code LABOR20 through September 7. Better yet, it even extends to collection boxes like the We-Vibe Anniversary Collection and We-Vibe Holiday Collection.
Lovehoney
Redefine cuffing season with the help of Lovehoney's massive Labor Day sale where you can snag a vibrator for up to 70% off. Its diverse selection of products proves sometimes it's better to be single—or simply understand the importance of prioritizing alone time. There are 55 vibes available in the sale section, but we went ahead and picked out the five deals you legitimately won't want to miss. And don't forget to sign up for a membership account to score an additional $5 off your order.
