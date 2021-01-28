This Vibrator Gave Me 3 Different Kinds of Orgasms in One Night

I'm not too shy to admit that my vibrator collection is robust, to say the least. I mean, how could it not be? I'm a 35-year-old queer person living through a global pandemic that makes it nearly impossible to have casual sex. The fact that my top drawer is stacked with all things buzzy and silicone is more than reasonable. That said, I've recently discovered one wand vibrator that might make me reconsider the need for such a big collection. In fact, the JimmyJane Canna Vibrator ($160; jimmyjane.com) is so good, it gave me three different kinds of orgasms in one night. What's more: Right now you can shop the Canna as part of JimmyJane's Galentine's Day bundle, and receive a Sensation Lubricant with tingling botanical extracts and a Vanilla Sandalwood Afterglow Massage Oil Candle.