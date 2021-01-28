This Vibrator Gave Me 3 Different Kinds of Orgasms in One Night

I'm not too shy to admit that my vibrator collection is robust, to say the least. I mean, how could it not be? I'm a 35-year-old queer person living through a global pandemic that makes it nearly impossible to have casual sex. The fact that my top drawer is stacked with all things buzzy and silicone is more than reasonable. That said, I've recently discovered one wand vibrator that might make me reconsider the need for such a big collection. In fact, the JimmyJane Canna Vibrator ($160; jimmyjane.com) is so good, it gave me three different kinds of orgasms in one night. What's more: Right now you can shop the Canna as part of JimmyJane's Galentine's Day bundle, and receive a Sensation Lubricant with tingling botanical extracts and a Vanilla Sandalwood Afterglow Massage Oil Candle.
To buy: Galentine's Day Bundle with JimmyJane Canna Vibrator, $160 ($233 value); jimmyjane.com
With seven different vibration modes and intensity levels, the Canna vibrator has a particularly powerful motor, but moving between vibration and intensity combinations is easy. The buttons are intuitively placed, and the wand itself is super lightweight. In addition to making for a very adaptable, nimble toy to play with, the design also means your hands won't get tired from holding it during its 60-minute run time. Once you're done, you can just plug the Canna back into the magnetic USB charging cord and let it power up for your next go-round.
The technicalities of the Canna are already pretty premium as far as vibrators are concerned (and like I said, I have plenty to compare it to), but what really takes this toy above and beyond the standard are the three detachable heads. Along with a two-pronged head perfect for intense clitoral massage, there's a bumpy, round detachment, which creates seriously excellent stimulation on all different parts of the body, from the clitoris to the nipples and—if you're feeling extra spicy—the neck, hands, and feet. Finally, there's a pointed, curved head designed for g-spot stimulation—and trust when I say that this particular head provides just the right amount of angle and pressure for a seriously gratifying experience.
As you can imagine, with seven vibration options, seven intensity levels, and three different heads, the stimulation combinations can feel pretty endless. In other words, the Canna will be a masterful addition to your own sex toy collection—and the candle and lube are the perfect compliment.
In just one night, I used the Canna to achieve not one, not two, but three different types of orgasms. I won't get into the sexy details, but I highly encourage letting your imagination run away with you, and let it inspire you to place an order for this vibrator as soon as humanly possible.
