The 5 Best Sex Positions for G-Spot Orgasms

Few female body parts have inspired as much debate as the G-spot—that elusive erogenous zone experts (and many women themselves) say is located about a third of the way inside the vagina on the front vaginal wall. When this button-size spot is stimulated, it can reportedly lead to waves of intense sensation.

RELATED: Your G-Spot: What It Is, How to Find It, and All the Things It Can Do for Your Sex Life

G-spot believers say you can find yours by putting a finger inside your vagina and making a “come hither” motion. “What you might feel is a patch that’s the size between a dime and a nickel that has a different texture than the surrounding tissue,” Laura Deitsch, PhD, resident sexologist and clinical counselor at sex-toy company Vibrant, tells Health. It’ll be a bit rougher, many women say, or slightly spongy.

While some doubt its existence, others (including 56% of women, according to one study) say they have a G. “Certain experts in the sex education world don’t put much credence into the specialness of the G-spot," says Deitsch. "But everyone is different. Who are we to negate someone’s shared experience? There are so many nerve endings in the vulva and vagina that if someone says it felt good in a certain spot, I will believe it."

Having this area touched the right way can even lead to a G-spot orgasm. “When it’s stimulated, it can create a sensation that leads to a climax that almost feels similar to when you have to urinate,” says Deitsch. That may sound off, she says, "but it really is pleasurable." Regardless, it’s a distinctly different feeling than a clitoral orgasm, as the sensation feels deeper.

RELATED: The 5 Best Sex Positions You Haven't Tried Yet

Certain sex positions lend themselves well to G-spot play and can even bring on a G-spot O. Never experienced one and want to give it a go? Here are five positions that can take you there.

Woman on top

You know this classic sex style: Your partner lies on his back, then you lower yourself onto his penis. You're in the driver's seat, taking charge of the depth and pacing. By leaning back a bit while he's inside you, you shift your partner's penis so it rubs against your front vaginal wall with each up and down thrust, setting yourself up for a G-spot orgasm.

“You can distribute your weight according to what feels best for you,” says Deitsch. “It’s more a matter of having the flexibility and maneuverability to manipulate his penis just right." With you in control of the action, you can take your time enjoying G-spot pleasure and work your way to an O at your own speed.

RELATED: These Are the Moves That Really Make Women Orgasm, According to Science

Reverse cowgirl

This is woman on top facing your partner's feet in the other direction—and many women find it a more comfortable way to score G-spot orgasms. Instead of leaning back, you lean forward, which allows his penis to stroke and stimulate your front vaginal wall, says Deitsch. Also, since you're turned away, you won't feel as exposed; that can make it easier to get lost in the sensations you feel. Grab onto your partner's lower legs for leverage as you thrust and adjust your hips just right.

Modified missionary

Lie on your back, propping up your butt with a few fluffy pillows. Bend your knees and place your feet flat on the bed. As your partner enters you, he'll be at a higher angle than usual thanks to the pillows. Urge him to tilt his pelvis upward even more, so his penis rubs against your front vaginal wall and G-spot with each motion. He gets to be in charge of the bumping and grinding, while you can lie back and revel in all the pleasurable G sensations.

Face down

This variation of doggy style is close, comfy, and G-spot-friendly: Lie face down on the bed with your legs tightly closed. Your partner should straddle you with his legs outstretched, entering you from behind. With your legs pressed together, your vagina will feel snug, and his penis will easily rub against your G-spot. Rock your hips and make adjustments to direct the pressure where it needs to go, suggests Deitsch.

To get our best wellness tips delivered to you inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter

The scissor

Try this is you're feeling adventurous. While your partner rests on his back, you position yourself on your side or stomach, scissoring your legs together so your bodies meet at the pelvic region, your heads on opposite sides. “You’ll be able to ride your partner’s penis to move it into the space that hits the magic spot,” says Deitsch. Scissoring is a fun yet underutilized pose that lets you get creative, she says—and it allows you to experience some pretty incredible G-spot bliss.