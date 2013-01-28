Embarrassing Questions: What are the odds you'll get pregnant having unprotected sex during your period?

A: They are low, but not low enough to chance it. As some of us have found out, even a low chance can lead to a bouncing bundle of joy. Every woman's cycle is different, and many of us don't have our individual schedule down to a science. Your cycle can fluctuate from month to month, making it hard to pinpoint when you're most likely to get pregnant (and not get pregnant).

Another concern: Sperm can live in your body for five days, and your egg can be viable for 24 hours. If you have a short cycle, that means you definitely could get pregnant from sex during your period. Also, some women experience spotting during the most fertile phase of their cycle and mistake it for their period. If you have unprotected sex then, your chances of getting pregnant are obviously much higher. My advice? If you don't want to get pregnant, don't ever risk it. Instead, use protection even during your period.