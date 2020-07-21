You Can Score a Vibrator at Black Friday Prices in This Massive Christmas in July Sale
It’s the gift that keeps on giving.
It’s been a rough year, and somehow, it’s only July. But it doesn't have to stay that way, at least if Ella Paradis has anything to say about it. The sexual wellness retailer launched a massive Christmas in July sale yesterday to bring the cheerful spirit of the holidays into the hot summer months. And the savings are so good, they’re giving Santa a run for his money.
One half of the major summer savings event is the 12 Day of Deals section, which features amazing daily offers on some of the retailers’ best-selling vibrators. It updates every 24 hours and cycles through markdowns, giveaways, and even bonus points for members. (Ella Paradis runs an awesome rewards program where you can snag points for every dollar spent, with 200 points earning you $20 off your next purchase.)
Some of these daily deals that you’ll want to mark on your calendar include 75% off the Better Love G-Spot Hero Vibrator on June 23, 66% off the Better Love Better Touch Vibe on July 28, and 47% off the Lelo Sona Cruise on July 31. You can also snag a free vibrator with purchases over $100 on both July 27 and July 29. Talk about the gift that keeps on giving.
Along with these daily offers, Ella Paradis also discounted some of its top-selling products up to 50% off. The markdown should automatically apply at checkout after entering the sale section, but if not, simply apply the promo code SNOW. The savings span more than 700 items that include vibrating panties, sex pillows, and even disposable face masks, along with lots and lots of vibes from brands like Better Love, We-Vibe, and Lelo.
We know: It’s a lot to unwrap. That’s why we took on the role of Santa’s elves and scoured through Ella Paradis’ spectacular sale section to find the best vibrator deals you absolutely shouldn’t skip this Christmas in July. Check out our picks, below, and be sure to add them to your cart ASAP—we won’t be surprised if we don’t see vibrator savings this good again until Black Friday.
The 10 Best Deals on Vibrators
Hide and Play Lipstick Vibrator, $34 (was $48); ellaparadis.com
Satisfyer Sweet Treat Vibrator, $49 (was $69); ellaparadis.com
Lelo Mia 2, $91 (was $129); ellaparadis.com
Jopen Pave Diana Clitoral Stimulator, $68 (was $96); ellaparadis.com
Womanizer Premium, $160 (was $199); ellaparadis.com
We-Vibe Chorus Vibrator, $143 (was $190); ellaparadis.com
Blush Novelties Gaia Biodegradable Vibrator, $15 (was $21); ellaparadis.com
Je Joue Uma Vibrator, $87 (was $124); ellaparadis.com
Lelo Sona Cruise, $104 (was $139); ellaparadis.com
Better Love Lil' Lily, $22 (was $44); ellaparadis.com
