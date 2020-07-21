You Can Score a Vibrator at Black Friday Prices in This Massive Christmas in July Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s been a rough year, and somehow, it’s only July. But it doesn't have to stay that way, at least if Ella Paradis has anything to say about it. The sexual wellness retailer launched a massive Christmas in July sale yesterday to bring the cheerful spirit of the holidays into the hot summer months. And the savings are so good, they’re giving Santa a run for his money.

One half of the major summer savings event is the 12 Day of Deals section, which features amazing daily offers on some of the retailers’ best-selling vibrators. It updates every 24 hours and cycles through markdowns, giveaways, and even bonus points for members. (Ella Paradis runs an awesome rewards program where you can snag points for every dollar spent, with 200 points earning you $20 off your next purchase.)

We know: It’s a lot to unwrap. That’s why we took on the role of Santa’s elves and scoured through Ella Paradis’ spectacular sale section to find the best vibrator deals you absolutely shouldn’t skip this Christmas in July. Check out our picks, below, and be sure to add them to your cart ASAP—we won’t be surprised if we don’t see vibrator savings this good again until Black Friday.

The 10 Best Deals on Vibrators