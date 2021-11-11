Singledom is underrated—just ask the millions of people celebrating their solo status on National Singles Day this November 11. You don't have to consult anyone before booking a trip to Aruba, and there's always 'me' time, especially in the bedroom. In fact, a 2018 study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine discovered women orgasmed faster from masturbation than partnered sex. And if you're looking for the absolute best "solo orgasm," look no further than the Better Love Blowfish Clitoral Stimulator.