This Dame Products Vibrator Is a ‘NASA Rocket’ for Pleasure

Fingers are most people's first sex toy—and they're pretty handy. They're free, practically silent, and easy to control. Better yet, they don't require batteries or USB cords. But fingers also lack the power found in many of the best sex toys, which is why they're often replaced in the bedroom by an electronic alternative. Luckily, you can keep your digits in play with the Dame Products Fin Finger Vibrator ($85; dameproducts.com).
The wearable toy brings the power of a vibrator to your fingertips and gives a whole new meaning to finger-banging. Its contoured shape is designed to be held between the index and middle finger, and there's an optional tether that wraps around both fingers to keep the vibrator steady. Like any good accessory, it can be worn in a handful of ways: close to the fingertips or near the base, facing towards your palm or outwards.
The small but mighty toy packs three vibration settings, which customers describe as the "perfect variety." Turn the intensity all the way up for a quick race to the finish line, or keep it slow and steady for an indulgent solo session. You'll get at least 90 minutes of playtime on a single charge at the highest level—and more when you turn it down. Regardless of the selected speed, reviewers say the vibrator never gets too loud to disrupt the moment (or inform roommates of your adult activities).
More importantly, the Fin feels like a natural extension of your hand, rather than a replacement. That means it's less awkward to incorporate the vibrator into partner play, especially when you're sticking with missionary position. It's both discreet and efficient—a complement to sex rather than the star of the show, as one reviewer described it.
Of course, it's still a promising pick for solo play. Many of the shoppers who raved about the finger vibrator were first-time toy users seeking out something small, mighty, portable, and powerful, and this "NASA rocket" delivered promising orgasms from the first use. In fact, one reviewer wrote they'd "never been happier to be single."
Not sure if the Fin is right Dame Product for you? These reviews might have the answer:
"I am a man, with naturally rough hands," wrote a shopper. "I wanted to find something comfy and stimulating to use in place of my fingers when they are really dry and rough. This works great—never a let down."
Another wrote, "Sex after the years with the same partner is beautiful, but at times in need of novelty (especially during a pandemic). This definitely brought in that much needed novelty!"
"To be honest I had to get used to the Fin, but after a few tries it became natural for me to use," wrote a third reviewer. "All I have to say is where has this been? I have bought other toys before, but nothing like this. This has become one of my favorite easy to use toys."
All things considered, you can guess why one reviewer deemed the Fin her "wonderful little friend." Purchase your own new bedroom bestie for just $85 right now at Dame.
