This Dame Products Vibrator Is a ‘NASA Rocket’ for Pleasure

The small but mighty toy packs three vibration settings, which customers describe as the "perfect variety." Turn the intensity all the way up for a quick race to the finish line, or keep it slow and steady for an indulgent solo session. You'll get at least 90 minutes of playtime on a single charge at the highest level—and more when you turn it down. Regardless of the selected speed, reviewers say the vibrator never gets too loud to disrupt the moment (or inform roommates of your adult activities).