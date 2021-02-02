I spend a lot of time writing about sex toys, from a vibrator so good that it puts other designs to shame to a suction toy that feels like oral sex. It's turned me into the unofficial vibrator expert for my friends, who now consult me before making any sex toy splurges. And while there are plenty of innovative creations out there, there's only one vibrator I recommend to my friends over and over again: the Dame Eva II ($135; dameproducts.com).
The standout vibrator is totally hands-free — and that's not just marketing lingo. Its flexible arms tuck securely under the labia (your outer lips) to hold the tiny toy in place inside your vulva. Despite its compact size, it delivers powerful vibrations at three intensity levels right at your clitoris.
As a result, the toy is the perfect addition to everything from P-and-V intercourse to masturbation. Your hands will be free to roam across other body parts for extra stimulation or to help you keep your balance in more complex sex positions — though a few reviewers note that certain setups will require a finger to help keep the toy in place.
And while the toy's unique design is what draws my friends in, Dame's brand commitment to closing the pleasure gap in the bedroom with sleek, beautiful products is what seals the deal for them. The company's toys are all simple, clean, and modern, with attractive color options that mirror current interior design trends. Instead of hot pink and purple toys, you'll get rose quartz or bold green options that look as good on your nightstand as they feel on your body.
Of course, it helps that the hands-free toy has a ridiculous amount of perfect reviews from shoppers who say it's the "best product ever" and has been the key to helping women climax in the bedroom again.
"My boyfriend and I bought this after years of me not being able to climax due to side effects," wrote a reviewer. "I felt like I would never be able to enjoy sex. I can't believe the change from never climaxing to climaxing multiple times during sex. Eva II is a dream come true. Would also add [that] as good as this was for me, it made it even better for my boyfriend."
Perhaps the only real downside of the Eva II is the price point — but reviewers agree the toy is well worth the money. Plus, it comes with a three-year warranty that ensures it stands the test of time (and super regular use), unlike many budget toys out there.
Another reviewer wrote, "In being sexually active for seven years, I've only been able to orgasm during sex maybe twice. I read about this and went back and forth as to whether it was worth it. Let me tell you, it's worth it. I've had it for a week and every time me and my husband have had sex, I've been able to orgasm. It's been a game changer for our sex life."
I've never hesitated to recommend the Eva II to all my friends. Shop it at Dame Products.
